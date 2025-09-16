“So dystopian”: Fans react to fracking-style imagery playing during RuPaul’s DJ set

RuPaul is best known as a drag queen who hosts the Emmy-winning competition series, RuPaul’s Drag Race. He’s also a singer, producer, writer, actor, and occasional DJ.

In fact, the star’s recent DJ set has the Internet talking. During a show earlier this week, RuPaul used images of fracking in his set.

Over the last few years, rumors have surfaced that fracking may be occurring on the farm owned by RuPaul’s husband. As a result, fans have a lot of negative things to say about the accusation, but that’s clearly not stopping the queen.

cannot stop thinking about rupauls fracking themed DJ set i was in attendance for.. pic.twitter.com/sX4kaocMwa — carla (@carlalinaa) September 15, 2025

RuPaul’s farm and fracking controversy

While some say the farm owned by RuPaul’s husband, Georges LeBar, participates in fracking, there is actually some debate on the subject. A detailed post shared on the Drag Race subreddit by user u/huff73puff explains that there is “no evidence that RuPaul has went out of his way to get oil companies to frack on his land.”

The post emphasizes the dangers of fracking while explaining that people’s anger should be directed towards the government and the oil companies. You can read the post below:

RuPaul once acknowledged fracking accusations

RuPaul’s recent DJ set isn’t the first time he has commented on the fracking allegations. In a New Yorker profile in 2024, RuPaul dodged questions about fracking. Writer Ronan Farrow mentioned that the star “remains defiantly annoyed about the matter.”

“Do you buy gas? Before you point the finger, smell it first, bitch,” RuPaul said in the interview. “There’s no combination of words I can put together that would soothe the mob.”

This comment upset fans, with many pointing out the difference between buying gas and fracking. “There is a huge difference between filling up your car as an individual and directly facilitating an incredibly destructive and hazardous fuel extraction method,” Them writer James Factor explained in an article on the subject.

Fans react to RuPaul’s recent DJ set

Many people are talking about RuPaul’s use of fracking images in his DJ set. While some find it hilarious, others think it was done in poor taste.

“We cannot keep letting these people play in our faces like this,” one person wrote.

“No, this actually IS dystopian,” another added.

“All I can do is laugh at the audacity,” one commenter shared.

“RuPaul showing us irl the difference between a villain and a supervillain,” another said.

“This is either Roop himself being very tongue-in-cheek about the whole fracking thing, or someone on his team who HATES him and knew they could slip this into the visuals for the drama. There’s no other answer,” another suggested.

