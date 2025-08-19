“The people just can’t get enough”: Ice Cube follows up his “War of the Worlds” viral infamy with a Minecraft ad

Ice Cube is having an interesting summer. The rapper/actor recently starred in a new remake of War of the Worlds that debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a rare 0% critics’ score. The disastrous film started a hate-watch trend online, which has led to a lot of fun.

As if that wasn’t enough, Ice Cube has followed up his recent viral movie with a Minecraft ad. And honestly, it’s sort of brilliant.

The 2025 War of the Worlds is entirely told from the perspective of a computer screen during an alien invasion. Ice Cube plays a security analyst who spends the movie locked in on his computer. The folks behind Minecraft, a sandbox game that can be played on a computer, decided to capitalize on Ice Cube’s viral moment and get him in an ad.

“Cube’s not here for sympathy, just the story,” Minecraft captioned the ad. You can watch the bizarre War of the Worlds/Minecraft crossover here:

Send your Minecraft claims to #CubeClaim and @icecube may decide what happens next. pic.twitter.com/X5uhVtBoDh — Minecraft (@Minecraft) August 14, 2025

Naturally, people online have a lot of hilarious thoughts and feelings about the ad. Here are some of the funniest reactions to the unexpected crossover between the famous game and the infamous movie…

Bro showed more emotion for a Minecraft player dying than he did for his son in War of the Worlds 2025 😭 https://t.co/Nq58e14iHh — 🍉LoZza🍉 (@CocoaFox023) August 14, 2025

Minecraft really saw War of the Worlds and went “yeah, that’s our guy-” https://t.co/f4jZ2KkCLU — Janiac the Hedgehog 🏳️‍🌈 (@janiac_the) August 14, 2025

me opening twitter and seeing ice cube on the official minecraft account https://t.co/ucdFPLEaI5 pic.twitter.com/4f4SsshAyX — Hypno the Spy (@HypnoTheSpy) August 14, 2025

In 2025, the hottest new genre of Content is Ice Cube sitting in a chair staring at a computer and reacting to things. You see it in the movies. You see it in advertisements. The people just can’t get enough https://t.co/0Nz0nSRpVI — Frostbyte Freeman (@frostbyte4free) August 14, 2025

How much debt is this man in https://t.co/rCphaj4W7R — MewZe (@MewZe_) August 14, 2025

i dont know what this is but its funny because his name is Ice Cube and Minecraft has Cubes https://t.co/TPHXX5nhW0 — wattles 💎 (@itiswattles) August 14, 2025

he’s just having fun with this

i love ice cube😭 https://t.co/vyuAlj69Hv — Doopy (@Doopykoopa) August 14, 2025

War of the Worlds (2025) is currently available to hate-watch, er, stream on Amazon Prime Video.

