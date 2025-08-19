“The people just can’t get enough”: Ice Cube follows up his “War of the Worlds” viral infamy with a Minecraft ad

Ice Cube is having an interesting summer. The rapper/actor recently starred in a new remake of War of the Worlds that debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a rare 0% critics’ score. The disastrous film started a hate-watch trend online, which has led to a lot of fun.
As if that wasn’t enough, Ice Cube has followed up his recent viral movie with a Minecraft ad. And honestly, it’s sort of brilliant.
The 2025 War of the Worlds is entirely told from the perspective of a computer screen during an alien invasion. Ice Cube plays a security analyst who spends the movie locked in on his computer. The folks behind Minecraft, a sandbox game that can be played on a computer, decided to capitalize on Ice Cube’s viral moment and get him in an ad.
“Cube’s not here for sympathy, just the story,” Minecraft captioned the ad. You can watch the bizarre War of the Worlds/Minecraft crossover here:
Naturally, people online have a lot of hilarious thoughts and feelings about the ad. Here are some of the funniest reactions to the unexpected crossover between the famous game and the infamous movie…
War of the Worlds (2025) is currently available to hate-watch, er, stream on Amazon Prime Video.
