Millions of Hulu and Disney+ subscribers canceled their accounts over Jimmy Kimmel: “We have power”

Last month, ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the Federal Communications Commission threatened the network over comments host Jimmy Kimmel made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Kimmel’s comments were in no way offensive to Kirk, but the late-night host is known for criticizing Donald Trump.

At the time, the suspension seemed like a cancellation, and many believed ABC was kowtowing to fascism. This led to boycotts.

Not only did many people cancel their Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions, but some families even canceled their trips to Disneyland.

It’s clear these boycotts affected Disney. Many were shocked to learn that the streaming services announced a price hike soon after the boycotts began. Now, we finally know just how many subscribers canceled their accounts over Kimmel.

Disney+ and Hulu cancellations more than doubled in September

According to Business Insider, 3 million subscribers in the United States canceled their Disney+ accounts in September.

Done. pic.twitter.com/PAe5bIf8TA — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) September 18, 2025

Meanwhile, 4.1 million canceled Hulu.

It’s no surprise that the Hulu number is higher, considering Disney+ is absorbing them. While it seems like the majority of those cancellations were due to the boycott, the higher number of Hulu cancellations likely includes people who are preparing for the merger.

I will resubscribe if you DO THE RIGHT THING @hulu — @Disney REVERSE YOUR DECISION TO CANCEL @jimmykimmel to avoid destroying your entire business #BoycottDisney #boycottabc #boycotthulu pic.twitter.com/ZX5rzAQbuP — Stefanie Iris Weiss 🔥⚡️ (@EcoSexuality) September 18, 2025

According to Antenna, the September cancellation numbers are more than double the figures from the previous three months. Those averages were 1.2 million and 1.9 million.

However, it’s also worth noting that sign-ups for the streamers also increased in September.

People react to Disney+ and Hulu’s cancellation numbers

As the news about Disney+ and Hulu cancellations in September continues to spread online, many people are sharing their thoughts.

“We have power,” one person wrote. “They still raised prices, like how arrogant,” another commented. “I reactivated mine after Jimmy said it was okay,” someone else said.

On X, user Noah Kulwin expressed an opinion about the number of Hulu subscribers who canceled their service after Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension back in September. Nearly a month later, he admitted that he was “wrong about” it.

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker reacted to the numbers, saying, “turns out ‘stay woke don’t go broke’ is right.”

He continued, “Yeah, woke is making a comeback. Look at the [expletive] No Kings protests.”

