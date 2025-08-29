“Nonsense”: A youth-oriented “Wizard of Oz” reboot is coming from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton—fans react

Guys, they’ve Riverdale’d The Wizard of Oz.
On August 26, it was announced that Gwen Matthews, best known for producing 13 Going on 30, will create a new TV series based on The Wizard of Oz. However, there will reportedly be a YA twist to the series, with Deadline reporting that the Yellow Brick Road will be used “as a metaphor for the challenges and choices facing young adults today.”
What we know about the YA Wizard of Oz
From there, the surprises keep on coming. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been appointed as non-writing executive producers, which ties in to Deadline’s claim that this show will be “music-infused.”
The series, titled Dorothy, will be released on Amazon Prime. Other executive producers include Lee Metzger, Grant Scharbo, and Patrick Moran.
“I’ve been in love with The Wizard of Oz books since I was a child,” Matthews. said “The story reminds us of the qualities we need to get through hard times, and Dorothy is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness — and a lot of grit — we can not only achieve great things but also lift up those around us. I’m excited to bring that message to the world, now more than ever.”
Fans were appalled
However, this news didn’t receive the warm reception Matthews might have hoped for. Referencing a @DiscussingFilm post discussing the news, one X user lamented that “each word of this tweet is more upsetting than the last.”
Another addressed Gwen Stefani directly, writing: “Just leave The Wizard of Oz alone!!! The original story is fine!! Yes, I’m talking to you, Gwen!!!”
This user wasn’t the only one targeting Stefani, as a fan of the singer admitted: “Listen, I like some of the Gwen Stefani songs, but what the [expletive] does she know about The Wizard of Oz?“
A further user argued that Blake Shelton, who is Stefani’s husband, “ruined” her music (he also wrote songs with her). “She ruined her music (her new music) discography, and now she’s ruining the WIZARD OF OZ!” they despaired.
Film critic John Rocha also weighed in, saying, “No one needs a MAGA and Hallmark-influenced version of The Wizard of Oz. Gwen ‘I’m Just A MAGA Girl’ Stefani, Blake, and Gina are gonna paint the yellow brick road a nice red, have Elphaba look like Hillary, Glinda look like MTG, and the wizard look like Trump. GTFOH with this nonsense!”
While a further user quipped, “When they replace the munchkins with harajuku girls.”
Fans are fiercely defensive of the original
This isn’t the first time fans have defended the sanctity of The Wizard of Oz. When it was announced that there would be a screening of the beloved movie at The Sphere, fans were horrified to discover that the film had been enhanced and, in some ways, extended using AI.
Clearly, the original Wizard of Oz movie means a lot to many people, and with the exception of Wicked, it shouldn’t be messed with.
