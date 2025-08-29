“Nonsense”: A youth-oriented “Wizard of Oz” reboot is coming from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton—fans react

Guys, they’ve Riverdale’d The Wizard of Oz.

Featured Video

On August 26, it was announced that Gwen Matthews, best known for producing 13 Going on 30, will create a new TV series based on The Wizard of Oz. However, there will reportedly be a YA twist to the series, with Deadline reporting that the Yellow Brick Road will be used “as a metaphor for the challenges and choices facing young adults today.”

What we know about the YA Wizard of Oz

From there, the surprises keep on coming. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been appointed as non-writing executive producers, which ties in to Deadline’s claim that this show will be “music-infused.”

Advertisement

The series, titled Dorothy, will be released on Amazon Prime. Other executive producers include Lee Metzger, Grant Scharbo, and Patrick Moran.

“I’ve been in love with The Wizard of Oz books since I was a child,” Matthews. said “The story reminds us of the qualities we need to get through hard times, and Dorothy is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness — and a lot of grit — we can not only achieve great things but also lift up those around us. I’m excited to bring that message to the world, now more than ever.”

Fans were appalled

However, this news didn’t receive the warm reception Matthews might have hoped for. Referencing a @DiscussingFilm post discussing the news, one X user lamented that “each word of this tweet is more upsetting than the last.”

Advertisement

each word of this tweet more upsetting than the last https://t.co/sj0cLuJ4FC — staid (@staidindoors) August 26, 2025

Another addressed Gwen Stefani directly, writing: “Just leave The Wizard of Oz alone!!! The original story is fine!! Yes, I’m talking to you, Gwen!!!”

Just leave the wizard of Oz alone!!! The original story is fine!! Yes, I’m talking to you Gwen!!! — Adam (@AdammadA) August 28, 2025

This user wasn’t the only one targeting Stefani, as a fan of the singer admitted: “Listen, I like some of the Gwen Stefani songs, but what the [expletive] does she know about The Wizard of Oz?“

Advertisement

A further user argued that Blake Shelton, who is Stefani’s husband, “ruined” her music (he also wrote songs with her). “She ruined her music (her new music) discography, and now she’s ruining the WIZARD OF OZ!” they despaired.

No one needs a MAGA and Hallmark influenced version of The Wizard of Oz.



Gwen “I’m Just A MAGA Girl” Stefani, Blake and Gina are gonna paint the yellow brick road a nice red, have Elphaba look like Hillary, Glinda look like MTG and the wizard look like Trump. GTFOH with this… https://t.co/0VsTB0566Q — John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) August 28, 2025

Film critic John Rocha also weighed in, saying, “No one needs a MAGA and Hallmark-influenced version of The Wizard of Oz. Gwen ‘I’m Just A MAGA Girl’ Stefani, Blake, and Gina are gonna paint the yellow brick road a nice red, have Elphaba look like Hillary, Glinda look like MTG, and the wizard look like Trump. GTFOH with this nonsense!”

While a further user quipped, “When they replace the munchkins with harajuku girls.”

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bradleyberdecia/status/1960436631535837224

Fans are fiercely defensive of the original

This isn’t the first time fans have defended the sanctity of The Wizard of Oz. When it was announced that there would be a screening of the beloved movie at The Sphere, fans were horrified to discover that the film had been enhanced and, in some ways, extended using AI.

I could not think of two people worse equipped to do a Wizard of Oz remake/sequel than Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton — John Kenny (@Ken13237Kenny) August 27, 2025

Advertisement

Clearly, the original Wizard of Oz movie means a lot to many people, and with the exception of Wicked, it shouldn’t be messed with.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.