Belly? Team Conrad? Here’s a guide to the internet’s discourse about “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

The Summer I Turned Pretty is one of the Internet’s current favorite shows, and it only has three episodes left. Fans are eager to find out how the show will wrap up and whether things will end the same way they did in Jenny Han’s book trilogy. If you’re not watching the show but curious about all the online discourse, we’ve got a little guide for you (without spoiling the books).

don’t let taylor swift distract you from america’s real royal wedding (conrad and belly’s upcoming wedding in the summer i turned pretty series finale) — izzy (@spidermannwh) August 27, 2025

Who is Belly? Should I be Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? Why do people keep talking about cousins? These are all common questions that might have you scratching your head.

Who is Belly?

First, Belly is the nickname of Isabel Conklin, the show’s main character, who is played by Lola Tung. Throughout the series, Belly finds herself caught up in a love triangle between her longtime family friends, two brothers named Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno).

the concept of belly choosing herself AND still getting her endgame like we are insane levels of so back pic.twitter.com/lkwI4gbAup — ❧ (@vandysreyn) August 29, 2025

As the show has gotten closer to its finale, fans have wondered if Belly and Jeremiah were heading towards an endgame. The two decided to get married, which has been a big Season 3 focus. However, the wedding was called off in a recent episode, “Last Kiss.” This leaves fans hoping for a rekindling of Belly’s romance with Conrad.

i’m so obsessed with the way belly’s eyes always flicker across conrad’s face pic.twitter.com/95emEGgagA — ruby ✭ TSITP SPOILERS 💌 (@lolatunglovebot) September 7, 2025

Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?

When it comes to the brothers, it’s safe to say the fandom leans towards Conrad. You might see “Bonrad” taking over the hashtags, which is the ship name for Belly and the older Fisher brother. Here are some posts from fans who are making their love for Conrad (and hate for Jeremiah) known:

wait it gets funnier pic.twitter.com/uxudm3PbzR — jess (@bellysinfinite) September 7, 2025

move aside, the REAL childhood friends to lovers is here pic.twitter.com/IwhPfY4YeT — cara (@guiltyasbelly) August 6, 2025

Conrad isn’t just a character, HE’S THE WHOLE SHOW pic.twitter.com/Co0n2y3wQW — Tani 🎀 tsitp spoilers (@conradsinfinte) August 30, 2025

and when we hear “dear belly” in conrads voice pic.twitter.com/n5TKaWs7w4 — jess (@bellysinfinite) August 29, 2025

However, there are still some fans who ride or die for Jeremiah. If you see “Jellyfish” in the hashtag, that is the ship name between Belly and the younger Fisher brother.

The real reason I dislike Conrad is not even because I am Team Jeremiah. No, the reason is because throughout this entire series he has proven to be selfish, manipulative and undeserving as a love interest. Let me break it down further: — rasheen ☆ maddie cline tmtlty spoilers ∞ (@rasheenrho93) August 26, 2025

poor Jeremiah i feel very bad for him #tsitp pic.twitter.com/EHL67wZCtk — grace (@repmybeloved) August 27, 2025

Of course, the stan wars on Twitter are also making people reminisce about past ships.

“team jer” “team conrad” back in my day we had “you can love both” pic.twitter.com/cEduhT5YY7 — liz (@_lizthemilkboy) August 27, 2025

What is Cousins?

Now that you know the Fishers are brothers, you might be wondering how “cousins” comes into play. Well, it’s not a person, it’s a place. Cousins Beach is where most of the drama unfolds in The Summer I Turned Pretty. The fictional town is located in Massachusetts, and is where the summer house owned by the Fishers resides.

oh nothing just missing the clear blue waters of cousins beach pic.twitter.com/NuGCDKMOcS — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) October 28, 2023

Season 1/2 spoilers alert: Conrad and Jerimah’s mom passed away from cancer between the first two seasons. Their aunt attempted to sell the house in the second season, but they were ultimately able to keep their treasured vacation home.

Naturally, many fans wish Cousins was a real place.

so delulu every time i see the beach it’s giving cousins and the summer i turned pretty pic.twitter.com/suaVRTtQxg — ash ⋆☀︎. tsitp spoilers (@ggukiefairy_) April 25, 2024

What’s with the “tiny ring?”

When Jeremiah and Belly got engaged, the Internet was outraged by the ring. There have been so many jokes about the object, which has given Bonrad fans some great ammunition.

her face says it all. she couldn’t believe she was about to give up her dream because of a man and a tiny ring pic.twitter.com/dLCaU4bZEL — sofi ∞ tsitp spoilers ❤️‍🔥 (@loveslivvia) September 1, 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The final three episodes of Season 3 will mark the end of the series. They will drop on September 3rd, September 10th, and September 17th.

