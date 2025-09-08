Belly? Team Conrad? Here’s a guide to the internet’s discourse about “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

The Summer I Turned Pretty is one of the Internet’s current favorite shows, and it only has three episodes left. Fans are eager to find out how the show will wrap up and whether things will end the same way they did in Jenny Han’s book trilogy. If you’re not watching the show but curious about all the online discourse, we’ve got a little guide for you (without spoiling the books).
Who is Belly? Should I be Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? Why do people keep talking about cousins? These are all common questions that might have you scratching your head.
Who is Belly?
First, Belly is the nickname of Isabel Conklin, the show’s main character, who is played by Lola Tung. Throughout the series, Belly finds herself caught up in a love triangle between her longtime family friends, two brothers named Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno).
As the show has gotten closer to its finale, fans have wondered if Belly and Jeremiah were heading towards an endgame. The two decided to get married, which has been a big Season 3 focus. However, the wedding was called off in a recent episode, “Last Kiss.” This leaves fans hoping for a rekindling of Belly’s romance with Conrad.
Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?
When it comes to the brothers, it’s safe to say the fandom leans towards Conrad. You might see “Bonrad” taking over the hashtags, which is the ship name for Belly and the older Fisher brother. Here are some posts from fans who are making their love for Conrad (and hate for Jeremiah) known:
However, there are still some fans who ride or die for Jeremiah. If you see “Jellyfish” in the hashtag, that is the ship name between Belly and the younger Fisher brother.
Of course, the stan wars on Twitter are also making people reminisce about past ships.
What is Cousins?
Now that you know the Fishers are brothers, you might be wondering how “cousins” comes into play. Well, it’s not a person, it’s a place. Cousins Beach is where most of the drama unfolds in The Summer I Turned Pretty. The fictional town is located in Massachusetts, and is where the summer house owned by the Fishers resides.
Season 1/2 spoilers alert: Conrad and Jerimah’s mom passed away from cancer between the first two seasons. Their aunt attempted to sell the house in the second season, but they were ultimately able to keep their treasured vacation home.
Naturally, many fans wish Cousins was a real place.
What’s with the “tiny ring?”
When Jeremiah and Belly got engaged, the Internet was outraged by the ring. There have been so many jokes about the object, which has given Bonrad fans some great ammunition.
The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The final three episodes of Season 3 will mark the end of the series. They will drop on September 3rd, September 10th, and September 17th.
