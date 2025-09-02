Advertisement
Entertainment

“May they never change”: Fifth Harmony’s reunion brings back the same old stan wars from over a decade ago

“Feels like Destiny’s Child reuniting without Beyoncé.”

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
fifth harmony reunion stan wars

When it comes to stan wars, the Internet never forgets. A Fifth Harmony reunion at a recent Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas reunited some online beef between fans of the group (AKA “Harmonizers”) and fans of former member Camila Cabello (AKA the “Camilizers”).

Featured Video

Fifth Harmony is a beloved girl group that initially consisted of Cabello, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani. They formed in 2012 on X-Factor and all performed together until Cabello made her exit at the end of 2016. The four remaining members continued performing through 2018.

Their cameo appearance at the Jonas Brothers concert in August marked their first time performing together in seven years. Shortly after the show, their website was updated with a new logo, which has fans excited for the group’s future.

Advertisement

The Fifth Harmony stan wars continue

The fighting that developed online within the Fifth Harmony fandom started in 2016 when it became clear Cabello and the rest of the group were at odds. When she officially left Fifth Harmony, the online wards became even more intense. Unsurprisingly, the four remaining members’ recent performance reopened old wounds.

“Camilizers” aren’t impressed with the band without their fav. Meanwhile, “Harmonizers” refuse to let Cabello fans get in the way of their moment. However, one thing many people online seem to agree on is that things are messy again.

“It wouldn’t be Fifth Harmony without some mess. May they never change,” one fan wrote.

Advertisement

“You can just tell Fifth Harmony used to be stan Twitter’s punching bags by how they’re treating them right now. If it were any other group, their miserable asses would leave them alone,” another person posted.

Team Fifth Harmony:

Advertisement

Team Camila:

A little bit of both:

Advertisement

Are Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello feuding?

As the stan wars take over Twitter, it seems like Cabello and her former bandmates are on good terms. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the group followed Cabello on Instagram, and she followed them back.

Fifth Harmony refollowed Camila Cabello
byu/aerynns inpopculturechat
Advertisement

Cabello also commented on the group’s post about the performance. She shared four red heart emojis, which got over 87k likes and 6k comments in two days.

While it’s nice to see former friends getting along again, this mutual love doesn’t mean Cabello is coming back to the group. In fact, some fans have theories about what’s to come.

“Guys, the most that will happen is that it is a Fifth Harmony ft. Camila Cabello, Camila will never return to that group, it is known that she is working on CC5,” one person predicted.

Advertisement

To find out what’s next for Fifth Harmony, you can check out their website here.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

TAGS

Fandom Music Social Media TikTok
First published:

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Jamie Jirak
 
The Daily Dot