“May they never change”: Fifth Harmony’s reunion brings back the same old stan wars from over a decade ago

When it comes to stan wars, the Internet never forgets. A Fifth Harmony reunion at a recent Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas reunited some online beef between fans of the group (AKA “Harmonizers”) and fans of former member Camila Cabello (AKA the “Camilizers”).

Fifth Harmony is a beloved girl group that initially consisted of Cabello, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani. They formed in 2012 on X-Factor and all performed together until Cabello made her exit at the end of 2016. The four remaining members continued performing through 2018.

Fifth Harmony performing together for the first time in 7 years at the Jonas Brothers concert. pic.twitter.com/1WlMSn2ddH — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 1, 2025

Their cameo appearance at the Jonas Brothers concert in August marked their first time performing together in seven years. Shortly after the show, their website was updated with a new logo, which has fans excited for the group’s future.

The Fifth Harmony stan wars continue

The fighting that developed online within the Fifth Harmony fandom started in 2016 when it became clear Cabello and the rest of the group were at odds. When she officially left Fifth Harmony, the online wards became even more intense. Unsurprisingly, the four remaining members’ recent performance reopened old wounds.

“Camilizers” aren’t impressed with the band without their fav. Meanwhile, “Harmonizers” refuse to let Cabello fans get in the way of their moment. However, one thing many people online seem to agree on is that things are messy again.

“It wouldn’t be Fifth Harmony without some mess. May they never change,” one fan wrote.

It wouldn’t be Fifth Harmony without some mess. May they never change. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) September 1, 2025

“You can just tell Fifth Harmony used to be stan Twitter’s punching bags by how they’re treating them right now. If it were any other group, their miserable asses would leave them alone,” another person posted.

You can just tell Fifth Harmony used to be stan twitter’s punching bags by how they’re treating them right now. If it were any other group their miserable asses would leave them alone — sigh (@hayleysjue) September 1, 2025

Team Fifth Harmony:

Oh please Camila was refusing group therapy sessions and dodging Fifth Harmony studio sessions. Yall wanna victimize her so bad while she was busy recording solo music. Camilizers are so annoying https://t.co/RsKNikAXwQ — Karmala (@staarmanii) September 1, 2025

Team Camila:

This feels like Destiny’s Child reuniting without Beyoncé. Not gagged. https://t.co/Bd2iH9yTPW — Pop Rumors (@wasaindoll) September 1, 2025

A little bit of both:

they may not be in sync and their choreography might be a mess, but one thing’s for sure…. they’re all vocalists. 🙂‍↕️ https://t.co/CNNaBMlxDM — lew 🎀 (@twivenots) September 1, 2025

Are Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello feuding?

As the stan wars take over Twitter, it seems like Cabello and her former bandmates are on good terms. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the group followed Cabello on Instagram, and she followed them back.

Cabello also commented on the group’s post about the performance. She shared four red heart emojis, which got over 87k likes and 6k comments in two days.

While it’s nice to see former friends getting along again, this mutual love doesn’t mean Cabello is coming back to the group. In fact, some fans have theories about what’s to come.

“Guys, the most that will happen is that it is a Fifth Harmony ft. Camila Cabello, Camila will never return to that group, it is known that she is working on CC5,” one person predicted.

Guys, the most that will happen is that it is a fifth harmony ft. camila cabello, camila will never return to that group, it is known that she is working on CC5 https://t.co/CCqqwajDh8 — Lucas (@lumaccoo) September 1, 2025

To find out what’s next for Fifth Harmony, you can check out their website here.

