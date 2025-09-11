“Ready for season two”: Fans react to “The Paper,” the highly-anticipated spin-off of “The Office”

The Paper debuted on Peacock this week, and The Office spin-off is getting a lot of love from fans on social media.

When the spin-off was announced, fans were skeptical about returning to the world of The Office. The beloved sitcom ran for nine seasons, and people thought it was too soon for a reboot.

However, The Paper ended up being its own thing. While the show is set in the same universe as The Office, it features a whole new cast of characters. Oscar Nuñez (Oscar Martinez) is the only actor who returned in a main role. However, the show still has some nods to everyone’s favorite Dunder Mifflin employees.

What is The Paper about?

The Paper kicks off with a familiar face: Robert Ray Shafer as Bob Vance of Vance Refrigeration, who still works in the same office building in Scranton, PA. He gives some backstory about what happened to Dunder Mifflin, which leads the documentary crew to a local newspaper based in Toledo, OH. The paper shares a space with Softees, a toilet paper brand.

The office gets a shakeup when an eager new boss, Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), comes in with the hopes of making the paper better. The show has a lot to say about the decline of journalism, but gives a hopeful look at how things could be improved.

As for Oscar, he works at the paper as an accountant and is uninterested in being the subject of another documentary. However, as the season evolves, he becomes more involved. He starts an “arts and leisure” section and creates puzzles for the paper.

What are people saying about The Paper?

The Paper is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% critics score and 75% audience score. While most people agree the show has room to grow (hey, the first season of The Office was no one’s favorite either), many believe the characters are lovable and the story is strong.

There are a lot of laughs to be had, and it manages to capture the essence of the original series while tackling something completely new. You can check out some reactions from TV viewers below:

“Fellow The Office US fans, I am happy to report that The Paper is amazing. Esmeralda [is] also rapidly becoming one of my favourite sitcom characters, funny every single time she’s on camera,” one fan posted.

Fellow The Office US fans, I am happy to report that The Paper is amazing. Esmeralda also rapidly becoming one of my favourite sitcom characters, funny every single time she’s on camera — JJ Bull (@jj_bull) September 7, 2025

“Finished #ThePaper and I’m already ready for Season 2! Leans more Parks & Rec than The Office in its ode to local journalism and the heroes that keep news alive in a time of growing distrust! Unexpectedly soulful and has laughs! Domhnall Gleeson in his sitcom era is perfection,” another person posted.

Finished #ThePaper and I’m already ready for Season 2! Leans more Parks & Rec than The Office in its ode to local journalism and the heroes that keep news alive in a time of growing distrust! Unexpectedly soulful and has laughs! Domhnall Gleeson in his sitcom era is perfection pic.twitter.com/Sh373fGYZc — Jillian (@JillianChili) September 5, 2025

“The Paper is actually a smart satire on small-town journalism at a time when even journalists have lost hope in their jobs. The series captures the low morale and dumpster fire of the industry, but it also highlights the spirit of journalists. It’s hilarious. On Peacock today,” one journalist shared.

#ThePaper is actually a smart satire on small-town journalism at a time when even journalists have lost hope in their jobs. The series captures the low morale and dumpster fire of the industry, but it also highlights the spirit of journalists. It’s hilarious. On Peacock today. pic.twitter.com/TWxcUu5EX4 — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) September 4, 2025

me after watching The Paper’s first season finale pic.twitter.com/85ebLRIZXa — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) September 6, 2025

Some more thoughts from Reddit, which also include a few negative reviews.

Will The Paper get a season 2?

Yes! The Paper has already been renewed by Peacock. In fact, a second season was greenlit before the new season even premiered.

Hopefully, the entire cast will return. In addition to Gleeson and Nuñez, The Paper stars Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda Grand, Chelsea Frei as Mare Pritti, Melvin Gregg as Detrick Moore, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola Olofin, Alex Edelman as Adam Cooper, Ramona Young as Nicole Lee, and Tim Key as Ken Davies.

All ten episodes of the show’s first season are currently streaming on Peacock.

