“Depression might be cured”: Fans are excited for the return of “Scrubs,” but many worry about state of the TV industry—and the lack of new ideas

Scrubs is the latest TV show to be revived, and it’s causing TV fans to share their thoughts on the state of the industry.

We are living in the age of reboots and revivals. Over the last decade, shows like Full House, Roseanne, Will & Grace, Saved by the Bell, Mad About You, Frasier, and more have returned with their original casts.

While the revival route often falls flat, some shows have found success with their returns. For example, the revival season of Twin Peaks is a fan-favorite for many.

However, whether or not a revival works, it is safe to say people are sick of recycled ideas. When the first teaser for the Scrubs revival was dropped this week, many people took to social media to express their distaste over yet another reboot.

Scrubs debuted 24 years ago in 2001.

📺DEBUT: ‘Scrubs’ premiered 24 years ago, October 2, 2001, on NBC pic.twitter.com/kmlf9B41QA — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) October 3, 2025

So, who is returning for Scrubs?

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke are all returning to star as J.D., Turk, and Elliot. John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes are also back in recurring roles as Dr. Cox and Carla. Former Scrubs actors Robert Maschio (Todd) and Phill Lewis (Hooch) are also set to appear in the revival.

New cast members include Vanessa Bayer as Sibby, who runs a wellness program for Sacred Heart’s faculty and staff; Joel Kim Booster as attending physician Dr. Eric Park; and the new intern class, which consists of Upright Citizens Brigade alum Ava Bunn as Serena, Jacob Dudman as Asher, David Gridley as Blake, Layla Mohammadi as Amara, and Amanda Morrow as Dashana.

Fans react to the Scrubs revival tease

While some people are excited for the new Scrubs, most people are joking about the show’s return for many different reasons. From being sick of revivals to claiming we don’t need more Scrubs, the reactions are coming in hot. Longtime fans, however, are excited that the show’s cast hasn’t missed a beat.

After the clip hit social feeds, diehard fans of the show were quick to celebrate:

Some people couldn’t help but poke fun at the cast:

However, some people think the cast looks good:

While others are joking about the economic implications:

Some are discussing how Hollywood is out of ideas and/or bringing back this classic song:

Other TV viewers are hopeful…

…or at least willing to give it a try:

Scrubs‘ new season premieres on February 25th, 2026, with back-to-back episodes.

