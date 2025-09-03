“Cured my depression”: Fans react to Jane Krakowski’s casting in “Oh, Mary!”

Jane Krakowski has been cast in Oh, Mary! and Broadway fans are thrilled.

Oh, Mary! is the gift that keeps on giving to Broadway fans. This year, Cole Escola won Best Actor in a Play at the Tony Awards for playing Mary Todd Lincoln in the comedy that they also wrote.

Some other big names like Betty Gilpin and Tituss Burgess have stepped into the titular role, and the next person on the lineup will be Jane Krakowski.

Jane Krakowski is Mary Todd Lincoln.



Beginning October 14. pic.twitter.com/TgIYZkQPgT — OH, MARY! on Broadway (@ohmaryplay) September 2, 2025

This has caused some excited responses from both 30 Rock and theater fans online.

What is Oh, Mary! about?

Oh, Mary! is a spoof on the lives of President Abraham Lincoln and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln. The show takes place in the days leading up to the infamous assassination of Lincoln during a theatre production. It portrays Mary as Lincoln’s “beard” to hide his homosexuality, while she longs to escape her life and become a cabaret performer.

Tituss Burgess and Betty Gilpin have previously taken over Escola’s part in Oh, Mary!. Currently, you can see Jinkx Monsoon in the role until September 28th. From September 20th to October 12th, understudy Hannah Solow will be stepping into the former First Lady’s shoes. Solow has been with the production since it ran off-Broadway in 2024. Krakowski will be taking over starting October 14th for an eight-week run.

Fans react to Jane Krakowski’s Oh, Mary! casting

Many know Jane Krakowski best for her Emmy-nominated role as Jenna Maroney in 30 Rock. However, she is also a legend in the Broadway world. Krakowski previously won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for the revival of Nine and was nominated for the coveted award two other times in her career.

The reactions to Krakowski’s casting are exclusively positive, and many of them are pretty darn funny. You can check out some of the posts below:

Jane Krakowski as Mary Todd Lincoln this is the greatest day of my LIFE pic.twitter.com/PTdavqvNQE — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) September 2, 2025

I’ve been telling everyone who’ll listen that Jane krakowski would be incredible in Oh Mary I feel so validated rn — Cameron 🦈 (@camhope329) September 2, 2025

Jane Krakowski in Oh, Mary has cured my depression. — Jack Roskopp (@jackroskopp) September 2, 2025

The Jane Krakowski Oh Mary casting is generational. I will find a way. I will find a way. — michelle (@lunzthetunz) September 2, 2025

Jane Krakowski in Oh Mary I used to pray for times like these — Mary Cosby’s Bread Purse (@spicykezzinnugg) September 2, 2025

JANE KRAKOWSKI FANS RISE IT’S OUR TIME pic.twitter.com/FHfZZaNG0M — BroadwayHD (@BroadwayHD) September 2, 2025

give the Oh Mary casting team a Nobel Peace Prize — mary (@elaine_stritch) September 2, 2025

jane krakowski in oh mary pic.twitter.com/t74jdl5two — Elle G. Beaty (@goognugget) September 2, 2025

jane krakowski will EGOT within five years. trust the process — rural juror no. 2 (@resurrecti0ns) September 2, 2025



