“This isn’t Vanderpump”: Fans slam Bravo for recasting everyone for “Vanderpump Rules” Season 12

Vanderpump Rules is getting a Season 12, but with a whole new cast. Bravo released a new trailer for the reality reboot this week, and fans have a lot of feelings about the cast shakeup.

“The shift change starts now. An all-new season of #PumpRules shakes things up on December 2nd 🍸,” Bravo captioned the new trailer. You can check it out below:

https://twitter.com/BravoTV/status/1985406629467341207

Who stars in Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules?

Vanderpump Rules previously followed Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, and Katie Maloney. The 11th season was the follow-up to the big “Scandoval” season, which marked a huge turning point for the series. Now, Scandoval is trying to make it as a musician, and Bravo seems to be moving on.

The new cast includes Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Shayne Davis, Chris Hahn, Angelica Jensen, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Natalie Maguire, Demy Selem, and Kim Suarez. You can read the season’s logline below:

“This season on Vanderpump Rules, the deep-rooted, dynamic group of friends, frenemies, and lovers that have been working for Lisa Vanderpump at SUR for years are shaking things up – from pump-tinis to chaos. Despite new uniforms and a few fresh faces in the mix, the drama remains as messy and complicated as their iconic predecessors.”

Fans react to Vanderpump Rules Season 12 trailer

For the most part, reality TV fans aren’t here for Vanderpump Rules‘ new cast. Some fans of the show are refusing to tune in, while others can’t understand why Bravo would make such a big alteration to a show that “changed history.”

“The new @BravoTV trailer for Vanderpump Rules Season 12 and cringed so hard. Who thought reviving the show with a new cast would even make sense?” one fan tweeted.

“Watching the trailer for Vanderpump Rules reboot is like watching that ‘Saved By The Bell The New Class’ show that nobody asked for,” someone else wrote.

“Nothing will ever beat OG Vanderpump Rules as the greatest reality show,” one fan declared.

“Bravo is horrible at rebooting shows, so I don’t expect much from the new era of Vanderpump Rules,” another person shared.

The criticisms also go beyond the reboot. “And not one POC…in WEHO, mind you,” someone on X observed.

However, some people are willing to give it a try. “They deserve a real chance without everyone trying to compare them to the old cast,” one fan said.

“Unfortunately, I will be seated,” one skeptic declared.

The predictions are harsh. “When the girls and gays are all chopped, you know it’s a FLOP. This will be canceled mid-season,” one fan joked. However, others seem enthusiastic.

But there’s only one way to find out if it’s good or bad… To tune in on December 2nd.

