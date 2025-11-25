Advertisement
Entertainment

“I’m at a loss for words”: Fans are paying tribute to Udo Kier, who died before recording the next Kojima game

“We’ve lost a great ‘icon.’ There will never be another like him.”

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
udo kier in movie roles fans pay tribute
Amen Ra Films/Cinestate/Avenue Pictures

Udo Kier, the German actor known for an array of films, passed away this week at age 81. Kier was known for movies such as Suspiria, Flesh for Frankenstein, Blade, My Own Private Idaho, Shadow of a Vampire, and many, many more.

Featured Video
udo kier
Morgan Creek Productions

With over 280 acting credits to his name, Kier had a range of fans.

In fact, many loved the actor for his roles in video games. Kier was also known to many for playing Lord Yuri in the Command & Conquer series.

Advertisement
In Body Image
EA Games via YouTube

Kier’s next big gaming role was set to be in Hideo Kojima’s highly anticipated game, OD.

Jordan Peele co-wrote the game and was going to star Kier alongside Sophia Lillis and Hunter Schafer. Unfortunately, filming was delayed until 2026, which means Kier was unable to start the role.

Hideo Kojima pays tribute to Udo Kier:

Kojima took to social media this week to express his sadness over Kier’s passing.

Advertisement

“I’m at a loss for words. It all happened far too suddenly,” Kojima wrote on Twitter. “Because of the strike, we weren’t able to shoot ‘OD’ for a long time, and we were forced to reschedule to next year. Even during that time, Udo and I exchanged emails frequently. We stayed in close contact.”

“When we met in Milan at the end of September, he told me how much he was looking forward to the shoot starting up again next year,” he continued. “He was full of energy then too, making me laugh with his usual ‘Udo-isms.’ I still can’t believe this. Udo wasn’t just an actor. He was truly an ‘icon’ of his time. We’ve lost a great ‘icon.’ There will never be another like him. Udo, rest in peace. I will never forget you.”

Fans pay tribute to Udo Kier

Hideo Kojima isn’t the only person to share kind words about Kier. Many fans and celebrities have taken to social media to pay their respects to the actor.

Advertisement

“What a face, what utter magnetism, a great force on the silver screen,” director Edgar Wright tweeted.

“Always a scene stealer,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

In Body Image
u/thegildedcat via Reddit
Advertisement

“He always gave 100% in every role. Absolute legend,” another wrote.

In Body Image
u/FoxNixon via Reddit

“Arguably (barely) the greatest character actor in the history of film,” one fan tweeted.

Advertisement

“One of our most unique character actors,” a fan said while recommending Swan Song.

Finally, here’s a sweet video posted with Kier just two months ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

TAGS

Actors Entertainment Fandom Hollywood Video Games
First published:

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Jamie Jirak
 
The Daily Dot