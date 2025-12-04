“Incomprehensible”: Fans come to Paul Dano’s defense after Quentin Tarantino called him the “weakest male actor in SAG”

Paul Dano fans are not having it after Quentin Tarantino trashed the actor for no apparent reason.

Quentin Tarantino lashes out at Paul Dano

The Pulp Fiction director recently appeared on Bret Easton Ellis’s podcast to rank his top 20 movies of the 21st century. When he got to his fifth choice, 2007’s There Will Be Blood, he lashed out at Dano’s performance.

“There Will Be Blood would stand a good chance at being number one or two if it didn’t have a big, giant flaw in it,” he said. “And the flaw is Paul Dano.”

Tarantino didn’t stop there, instead going on to suggest a then-teenaged Austin Butler would have been better for the role, calling Dano “the weakest male actor in SAG” and “the limpest dick in the world.”

“Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander, but it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander. [Dano] is weak sauce, man. He’s a weak sister,” he continued. “He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy.”

The Dano defense squad rises

First of all, as many people pointed out, the story is that Dano stepped in to fill one of his two roles in the movie with just four days’ notice, while filming was already underway. That’s a tough challenge for any actor. But Dano’s work in There Will Be Blood has largely been praised, and many people disagree with Tarantino’s assessment that he shouldn’t have worked alongside a powerhouse like star Daniel Day-Lewis.

More than that though, the director’s remarks are just in poor form. Just because he dislikes a performance, which he’s allowed to do, doesn’t mean going on a lengthy, mean-spirited rant about someone in his industry is the right thing to do.

As a result, people came out in droves to show support for Dano and dunk on Tarantino for being such a tool for no reason.

calling Paul Dano’s acting weak when all of his own movies are derailed by a hamfisted cameo in which Tarantino botches the delivery of LINES HE WROTE https://t.co/sdI18Vt8xD — alice “bluesky” hamilton (@AliceRHamilton) December 2, 2025

“calling Paul Dano’s acting weak when all of his own movies are derailed by a hamfisted cameo in which Tarantino botches the delivery of LINES HE WROTE”

Tarantino is like “This movie would’ve been perfect if Paul Dano had been replaced with close ups of lady feet and there was a cameo of me saying a racial slur.” https://t.co/JgBf22kO8s — Matt Lieb?? (@mattlieb) December 3, 2025

I’d have to imagine being a Tarantino fan has gotta be a miserable experience man like this dude just sucks so hard 😭 https://t.co/ygnI4NJCPR pic.twitter.com/2Q1vSNeIv6 — patdollars: badlands (@batdollars) December 2, 2025

It’s a *Jungian* thing, ofc, since Tarantino is not a bad ass, regardless of how he poses in every photoshoot; he’s rather a Paul Dano character-esque dweeb: he hates Paul Dano because he’s his denied shadow, he reminds him too painfully of himself. But also… — Don’t take your seasonal depression out on Rory (@roryisconfused) December 3, 2025

Every Quentin Tarantino film in which he narcissistically and pathetically casts himself would be immeasurably improving by casting Paul Dano in his place. https://t.co/lWouzk6uMY — Luciano Gasparro (@kindaluciano) December 2, 2025

Sorry Quentin but Paul Dano is one of the most underrated actors of his generation. pic.twitter.com/BN0sYL0sqb — Quentin Tarantino News (@QTarantino_news) December 3, 2025

Quentin Tarantino when it’s time to say the most useless dog shit take every few months for no reason at all https://t.co/qg46to5dRI pic.twitter.com/HqgbQi2HyB — Dylan (@MrDtt001) December 2, 2025

Quentin Tarantino hating Paul Dano makes Paul Dano even cooler — ᅠ ᅠᅠChris! (@6rrraphite) December 3, 2025

Even Simu Liu joined in, keeping things simple but to-the-point: “idk man i think paul dano is an incredible actor.”

idk man i think paul dano is an incredible actor — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 4, 2025

