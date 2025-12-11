The first “Supergirl” trailer is finally here, and DC fans are hyped: “Another W for the DCU”

Supergirl is the next film in the new DCU, and the first trailer is finally here.
Helemd by Cruella and I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, Supergirl stars House of the Dragon alum Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. The film will also feature Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa as Lobo.
Based on the comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, the upcoming DC film will follow its titular character, also known as Superman’s cousin, as she “reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”
Supergirl is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film.
Fans react to Supergirl trailer
DC fans are getting hyped for Supergirl. They’re loving how Kara is different from Clark/Superman (David Corenswet), and many are hyped to see Jason Momoa step into a new DC role after years of playing Aquaman.
The movie is hitting theatres on June 26, 2026, and it can’t come soon enough. You can check out some reactions to the trailer below…
It’s instantly relatable.
Is it June yet?
We love this family.
“Thank you.”
Move over, Aquaman.
We’re ready to laugh.
Milly Alcock Supremacy!
Best trailer of 2025?
Where’s the lie?
No choice but to stan.
In conclusion:
