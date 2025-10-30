Elijah Wood crashes a hobbit-inspired wedding in The Shire: “Only in Middle-earth”

Elijah Wood returns to Frodo Baggins’ home, The Shire, in an adorable wedding surprise.

26 years after the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings, Wood is showing love to mega fans of the franchise. While visiting the filming location in New Zealand, Wood crashed a Shire-themed wedding.

The bride and groom were standing at the altar when Wood ran up for a selfie. “Thank you so much for coming,” the groom beamed. A video of the surprise was shared on TikTok and has since gone viral.

“POV: You’re getting married in The Shire and an unexpected guest crashes your wedding,” the video reads.

Lord of the Rings fans react to Elijah Wood’s wedding surprise.

Naturally, people on the Internet are loving Wood for doing such a sweet thing. “Best wedding ever!” one person commented.

“Was he the ‘ring bearer’?” another person joked.

“Only in Middle-earth could Frodo crash your wedding and make it even more precious,” someone else shared.

On TikTok, many LOTR fans made jokes. “’Unexpected,’ like it’s not his front lawn,” said one user. “Did someone say ring?” – Elijah Wood probably,” said another.

“I like to believe that Elijah Wood just lives there,” said one fan, while another added, “Elijah on another random side quest.”

One commenter said, “A hobbit is never late, he arrives precisely when he means to!”

Will Elijah Wood play Frodo Baggins again?

Wood has played Frodo Baggins multiple times in his career. In addition to starring in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, he also reprised the role in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey in 2012. Now, the actor is expected to play the beloved Hobbit once again in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

The new project is set to be helmed by Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings films. Wood recently appeared at DesertCon (via The Direct) and talked about the upcoming movie’s script.

“I know a great deal about it,” Wood shared. “I’ve read it [the script]. It’s really good. There are some wonderful people involved. The thing that is so exciting is that it is really getting the creative band back together.”

“The brain trust behind Lord of the Rings, Fran [Walsh], Peter [Jackson], Philippa [Boyens], they are heavily involved,” he added. “And then, the same production designers. It is going to be shot in New Zealand. So, it is going to carry with it such continuity with so many people who are a part of Lord of the Rings, and I am really excited about that. It feels like getting that old machine up and running again with all of the right people.”

