“Very close to the sun”: Fans say Alex Garland’s knowledge of “Elden Ring” proves he’s fit to direct the film

Turning a sprawling game like Elden Ring into a film is no small task, but director Alex Garland has made it clear he’s not approaching the project as an outsider.

The Ex Machina and Civil War filmmaker who revealed he wrote a 160-page draft to win over FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki, is a longtime fan of FromSoftware’s fantasy epic—and he’s reportedly been grinding through the Lands Between for years.

The movie, produced by A24 with George R. R. Martin attached (the same author who helped craft the original game’s lore), is still in early development. No cast or release date has been confirmed, though Garland is said to be eyeing a reunion with actor Kit Connor for a lead role.

But one thing’s already certain: Garland knows the game inside out.

“It’s Malenia who’s the tough one”

In a previous interview, Garland said he’s now on his seventh run through Elden Ring. And even after that many playthroughs, one boss still stands out as his biggest hurdle: Malenia, Blade of Miquella.

“It’s Malenia who’s the tough one,” Garland admitted. “I’ve leveled up, I’ve got lots of juice, and a cool sword, and stuff like that, and I just throw myself at them again, and again, and again, and again.”

He compared his strategy to what he learned from Dark Souls: “It’s not that you get better, it’s more like monkeys and typewriters. You just keep doing it, and eventually, one day they’re dead.”

Fans speculate about the adaptation

For now, there’s no word on whether the film will adapt the game’s larger lore or instead capture the feeling of being a Tarnished wandering across strange landscapes. But that hasn’t stopped fans from debating what would work.

On a Reddit post on r/movies, one person said they couldn’t stop picturing a vibe similar to The Green Knight: “Minimalist storytelling, a relatively small cast, and an emphasis on striking visuals.”

Another joked that the studio might need to hand out lore guides in theaters, much like the pamphlets that accompanied David Lynch’s Dune in 1984.

Others wondered about Garland’s in-game choices. “I wonder what build Garland uses,” one commenter wrote.

On X, a user agrees with Garland’s sentiment, saying, “Who they cast as Malenia will determine if this movie cooks or flops.”

Another user shared more caution: “Appreciate the passion, but adapting something like Elden Ring is insane. Garland flying very close to the sun. Let’s see how it plays out.”

Yet another wasn’t deterred, adding, “Believe in this film so much. He is a true fan. 😭”

What’s next for the film

Beyond Garland’s gamer credibility, little is set in stone about the project. A24 has yet to announce production details, but between Martin’s lore, Garland’s vision, and the popularity of Elden Ring, expectations are high.

Whether the movie attempts to tell the story of the Shattering or simply drops viewers into a strange, atmospheric journey through the Lands Between, fans are already bracing themselves for something ambitious.

