People are trying (and failing) to replicate Dylan Efron’s gravity-defying lift from “Dancing With The Stars”

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars continues to be one of the most exciting yet. Fans have been loving this batch of contestants, and the three-hour finale is set to air later tonight on November 25th.

One of the performers this season is Dylan Efron, Zac Efron’s brother and winner of Season 3 of The Traitors. The younger Efron and his DWTS partner, Daniella Karagach, recently did an impressive lift on the show while dancing the Argentine Tango.

Now, people on TikTok are trying (and mostly failing) to replicate the move.

Fans attempt Dylan Efron’s DWTS lift

The Dancing with the Stars lift fails on TikTok are pretty hilarious. Hopefully, no major injuries happened, because some people were getting dropped.

“How are people making this look so easy? I truly must know,” Gianna Blackwell wondered. She attempted the move with her dad. You can watch their hilarious fail below. (Thank goodness for that pillow.)

The next one looks like a kiddie swim practice outside of the pool, and it’s pretty funny.

However, not everyone fumbled the move. Some people actually did okay.

While others managed to nail it.

Some folks are even trying to get the whole dance right for a potential first dance at a wedding.

The TikTok challenge has become popular enough that Efron even responded to fans. “Seeing everyone try this move at home has made our week,” Efron captioned a video on TikTok.

It also sparked a wave of backlash for Bobbi Althoff when she attempted the trend with her new boyfriend:

Bobbi Althoff got her a new man…pic.twitter.com/a04GiCnSKp — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) November 24, 2025

Efron will compete in the DWTS finale on November 25th. The remaining stars also include Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Elaine Hendrix, and Jordan Chiles. Tune in at 8 PM ET on ABC or Disney+.

