What we know about “The Boroughs,” the Duffer Brothers’ next Netflix project

The Bouroughs is being executive produced by the Duffer Brothers. Here’s what we know about the new Netflix series so far…

After nearly ten years, Stranger Things has come to an end. There are a lot of people who deserve credit for making the show a cultural phenomenon, but it all comes down to Matt and Ross Duffer. Stranger Things marked the brothers’ first big success, and we suspect it won’t be their last.

First up for the duo is The Bouroughs, which is expected to release on Netflix this year. The sci-fi series stars Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, and Alfre Woodard. The show “follows a group who band together at a retirement home to stop a monster who threatens to steal their time.” You can check out the first images from the show below:

pic.twitter.com/b8wgS2L65U — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 7, 2026

The series is also set to feature Clarke Peters, Denis O’Hare, Jena Malone, Carlos Miranda, Seth Numrich, and Alice Kremelberg. While the upcoming show is being produced by the Duffer Brothers through their Upside Down Pictures production company, The Boroughs was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, and is being directed by Ben Taylor.

As for other future Duffer projects, the brothers are also producing Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, which follows an engaged couple during the hectic week leading up to their wedding. That show stars Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco, and was created by showrunner Haley Z. Boston.

Animated spin-off series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2026.

In August, it was announced that the Duffer Brothers had signed a four-year deal at Paramount, which means the next project they create will not be for Netflix.

Fans react to The Bouroughs

While the Duffers won’t be as hands-on with The Bouroughs as they were with Stranger Things, fans are still excited to see their names attached to a new project.

“That premise is wild in a good way, Duffer Brothers doing this sounds intriguing,” said @0xdelula on X. @FrancisJD13 agreed, adding, “this cast is stacked, Duffer Brothers cooking up another Stranger Things vibe with seniors fighting monsters.”

Stranger things: nursing home…. wow https://t.co/abkqFQO7lq — ʎɔɐɹ ʇ (@notchinesefood) January 7, 2026

Others zeroed in on the retirement home aspect of the series. “Retirement home vs monster is such a wild hook, with the Duffer Brothers involved, expectations are instantly high,” wrote @ashoksharda7.

“Sounds unhinged in the best way the boroughs really said retirement home but make it horror, trust the Duffer Brothers to turn aging into a monster plot,” added @Surendar__05.

We’ll be seated. See you all later this year!

