Disney signs deal with OpenAI, fans cry foul: “What a terrifically dark way to confuse our kids”

Hollywood is continuing to embrace AI despite constant pushback, but big companies don’t seem to be listening. The Walt Disney Company just signed a deal with OpenAI, and the fan reaction online isn’t exactly positive.

According to a press release on OpenAI’s website, a three-year licensing agreement was reached with Sora for people “to generate short, user-prompted social videos that can be viewed and shared by fans, drawing on more than 200 Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters.” A selection of this fan-created “art” (emphasis on the quotes) will be available to watch on Disney+.

“Disney will become a major customer of OpenAI, using its APIs to build new products, tools, and experiences, including for Disney+, and deploying ChatGPT for its employees,” the site reads. “As part of the agreement, Disney will make a $1 billion equity investment in OpenAI and receive warrants to purchase additional equity.”

Disney CEO explains OpenAI deal

Disney CEO Bob Iger released a statement about the deal.

“The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works,” Iger said.

He continued, “Bringing together Disney’s iconic stories and characters with OpenAI’s groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we’ve never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love.”

“This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences,” said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI.

People react to the Disney and OpenAI deal:

It’s certainly disappointing to see one of the biggest companies in entertainment embrace AI in this way. It’s widely known that AI steals from artists, so for a company to sign off on allowing their iconic works to be butchered into slop that ultimately hurts the environment is quite dystopian.

Here’s what people online are saying about the deal…

