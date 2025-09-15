10 details you might have missed at the Emmy Awards

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place last night and featured some exciting (and surprising) wins. Hosted by Nate Bargatze, television’s biggest night saw HBO Max’s The Pitt take home the prize for Best Drama and Apple TV+’s The Studio win the Best Comedy award.

Throughout the night, there were many first-time winners as well as some record-breaking winners. The event also featured some great celebrity moments and easter eggs. From hidden messages to celebrity styles, here are some things you may have missed during the Emmys.

1. Noah Wyle’s special tux

Noah Wyle has returned to the medical drama genre, and he’s taking his role seriously. In a nod to medical professionals, the actor’s Emmys tux was made from scrubs. The outfit certainly brought him luck, considering he was wearing it when he finally won his first Emmy award.

Not only did Noah Wyle take home the win for Lead Actor in a Drama for #ThePitt, but he did it while honoring healthcare workers! The tux he’s wearing is made by the same company Figs who make the hospital scrubs they wear on the show. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/yfdEOkZ3R5 — Kristen Maldonado (@kaymaldo) September 15, 2025

Best known for playing John Carter on ER, Wyle now stars as Michael Robinavitch in The Pitt. The actor was nominated five times during ER‘s run, but never took home an Emmy. Last night, he won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

2. Martin Short texting Meryl Streep

Some eagle-eyed viewers clocked Selena Gomez chatting with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, about her Only Murders in the Building co-stars. You can clearly see her saying, “Marty’s texting Meryl.”

You can tell by her face that she’s a big fan of the alleged romance. Rumors have been circulating for some time that Short and Streep are together, but they have yet to confirm their romance. You can watch the video of Gomez below:

3. The Studio broke records

The Studio earned 13 Emmys and broke two records along the way. The show is now the comedy series with the most Emmy wins in a single season, beating The Bear‘s previous 11 wins for its second season. It also had the most wins for a comedy series’ first season, beating The Bear’s record of ten awards.

“I feel like Beyoncé”



Seth Rogen after taking home an outstanding 4 Emmys last night for the AppleTV hit show “The Studio”. pic.twitter.com/qaLu3bbyzl — NotBeyoncebutViolence (@ourhermitage) September 15, 2025

This also marked Seth Rogen’s first time taking home an Emmy. He had been nominated for various projects over the years, and finally won four awards for The Studio, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series..

4. Britt Lower’s hidden message

Severance star Britt Lower was a first-time nominee and winner at this year’s Emmys. She took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She took her acceptance speech onstage, and it featured a Severance easter egg.

CBS via u/pastalot

The back of the paper said “LET ME OUT,” which is a nod to her severed character wanting to escape Lumon. You can check out the paper below:

5. Kathy Bates’ nod to Titanic

Kathy Bates attended the Emmys for her 15th nomination. The actor previously won for her guest role on Two and a Half Men and for her supporting role in American Horror Story. This year, she was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Matlock. She may have lost to Lower, but she looked good doing it.

THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN IS WEARING THE HEART OF THE OCEAN! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/NtR0bveE61 — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) September 15, 2025

Bates presented an award alongside Alan Cumming, and could be seen rocking the Heart of the Ocean necklace from Titanic. Bates played Molly Brown in the 1997 film.

6. Tramell Tillman makes history

Tramell Tillman took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for playing Seth Milchick in Severance. Tillman is the first Black actor to ever win the award. While it’s a shame it took 77 years for this to happen, it was great to see Tillman take home the prize.

“Severance” actor Tramell Tillman has won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. He is the first Black man ever to win the award #Emmys pic.twitter.com/SQXZEZAFqs — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 15, 2025

He was up against his Severance co-stars Zach Cherry and John Turturro, as well as James Marsden (Paradise), Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus), Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus), and Walton Goggins (The White Lotus).

7. Jenna Ortega paid tribute to Isabella Rossellini

If Jenna Ortega’s Emmy outfit looked familiar, that’s because it resembled Isabella Rossellini’s iconic outfit from the 1992 film, Death Becomes Her.

Ortega received her first Emmy nomination in 2023 for playing Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. This year, she took the stage with her onscreen mom, Catherine Zeta-Jones, to present an award.

8. Hannah Einbinder’s “Artists4Ceasefire” pin

After being nominated four times for playing Ava Daniels in Hacks, Hannah Einbinder finally took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She gave one of the best speeches of the night, but was promptly muted for saying, “F*** ICE.”

Obsessed with Hannah Einbinder knowing her angles and letting the camera get her Artists4Ceasefire pin pic.twitter.com/6RkJOFYG6k — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) September 15, 2025

Thankfully, the sound returned in time for her to add, “Free Palestine.” She also wore an Artists4Ceasefire pin and made sure it was seen by the cameras.

9. Owen Cooper breaks 52-year-old record

Owen Cooper took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. At just 15 years old, Cooper is now the youngest actor to win in any male acting category. The previous record holder was Scott Jacoby, who won an award in 1973 for The Certain Summer. He was 16 at the time.

Youngest Emmy winner ever in any male acting category.



Congratulations to Adolescence’s OWEN COOPER. pic.twitter.com/nU63DGPg1R — Netflix (@netflix) September 15, 2025

Roxana Zal still holds the record for the youngest Emmy winner ever. She was 14 when she won for Something About Amelia in 1984.

10. Jake Gyllenhaal and Cate Blanchett trying not to photobomb

Jake Gyllenhaal attended the Emmys as a first-time nominee. The actor was up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series for playing Rusty Sabich in Presumed Innocent. He was seated next to Cate Blanchett, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for playing Catherine Ravenscroft in Disclaimer.

This video of Jake Gyllenhaal, Cate Blanchett, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin is now my favourite thing on the internet #Emmys



pic.twitter.com/7k4NhqODsL — Mar (@_martremblay) September 15, 2025

The two stars had a viral moment when they tried their best not to photo bomb Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, and Steve Martin.

