“I knew it”: Demonik, the fictional video game from “Grandma’s Boy,” may release as a real game

The 2006 stoner comedy, Grandma’s Boy, is back in the news for a pretty cool reason. The film’s fictional video game, Demonik, might become real…

Grandma’s Boy is a fan-favorite comedy from its era, despite getting terrible reviews at the time. The film starred Allen Covert as Alex, a video game tester and designer who has to move in with his grandma and her friends/roommates. Covert co-wrote the film with Barry Wernick and Nick Swardson, and it was directed by Nicholaus Goossen.

The movie also starred Linda Cardellini, Doris Roberts, Peter Dante, Shirley Jones, Shirley Knight, Joel David Moore, Kevin Nealon, and Swardson.

What is Demonik?

As for Demonik, the game was created by Alex in the film. He stays up nights working on the project in secret. In the movie, a co-worker attempts to steal the game and pass it off as his own. However, Alex ultimately proves it’s his work, and it becomes a success.

The game almost became a reality years ago, but its release was halted. Recently, Covert spoke to an audience of fans at an event and revealed the game might finally become a reality.

“We found out this weekend,” he shared. “There’s a company called Majesco, and I had reached out to all the gaming companies to say, ‘We’re making this movie, and we want real game footage, but we want it to look good.’”

“‘I don’t have any money,’” he recalled saying. “‘And I don’t want it to look like a cheap ass movie, so do you have anything that’s deep in beta that’s getting ready to launch that maybe we can do something together when the movie comes out?’”

He goes on to reveal the company had a game in development called Demonik. “And so we got all this great footage from them,” Covert explained. Unfortunately, the company soon went under, so the game was never released.

Covert then revealed that someone who worked on the game approached him recently and said they may have “found the game.” Covert explained that since next year is the 20th anniversary of Grandma’s Boy, he’s hoping the game can finally be released.

Fans react to Demonik‘s potential release

The video of Covert was shared by Reborn Anime on TikTok, and many Grandma’s Boy fans are excited in the comments.

“DEMONIK IS REAL 😂😂😂😂 oh my God take my money,” @NinjaGinja46 wrote.

“I knew it because the actual gameplay for that Demonik game looked AWESOME and realistic for a video game, too good,” @Javier 420 added.

“Demonik before gta 6,” @winkelnuts joked, referring to the long-delayed Grand Theft Auto game.

“Should package the game with a 4k version of Grandma’s Boy for the 20th anniversary,” @Nelly suggested.

“If you’ve never watched Grandma’s Boy, do yourself a favor and find it and watch it,” @Michael Erebia wrote.

