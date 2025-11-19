DC Comics is doubling down on its anti-AI stance after its president publicly pledged that the company will “never ever” use AI-generated content anywhere in its creative process.

Now, fans of the genre are weighing in on the decision.

Will DC Comics ever use AI?

If Jim Lee has anything to say about it, absolutely not. In a speech that has since gone viral across social media platforms, DC Comics president Jim Lee assured fans that the company will not use AI for any reason.

“Not now, not ever, as long as Anne DePies and I are in charge,” he says.

The President of DC Comics just announces the company will not use AI generated art or text in their comics—ever. pic.twitter.com/axL3uBUTd5 — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) November 14, 2025

Lee points out that AI can generate content by pulling from what already exists, but lacks the creativity essential to producing new comics, per DC Comics News.

“AI doesn’t dream. It doesn’t make art. It aggregates it,” he told attendees. “It doesn’t feel. It doesn’t create meaning. It pieces together what already exists.”

“Anyone can draw a cape. Anyone can write a hero. That’s been around as long as comics have been. It’s called fanfiction, and there’s nothing wrong with fanfiction,” Lee clarified. “But Superman only feels right when he’s in the DC universe. Our universe, our mythos. That’s what endures.”

The clarification follows a previous controversy in which fans suspected that certain DC artwork contained AI-generated elements. After backlash, the company replaced the graphics and reiterated its commitment to human artists and writers.

This statement comes after Disney, which owns DC Comics’ competitor Marvel Comics, came under fire for suggesting that AI would let fans create their own content, making human creatives obsolete.

So, what do DC fans think of the statement?

On X, fans reacted to Lee’s bold affirmation that the iconic comic brand wouldn’t hop on the AI bandwagon.

“It’s a sad time to be alive when the stance that should be the norm is cheered and applauded. We need more guys in charge like this,” an X user writes.

“Love companies rejecting the awfulness that is AI,” another remarks.

“And that’s why he’s the goat,” a third commenter says, praising Lee.

However, some disgruntled fans joke that AI could help DC improve its comics.

“Pretty sure AI could do a better job on Hush 2,” one posts.

“The Joker having a butt baby was fine with him, though,” a second jokes.

A third fan adds, “He might want to take a look at the crap stories they’ve been telling for a while now. People don’t want that either.”

On TikTok, fans applauded the move. A TikToker with a degree in animation @starsidime called DC’s announcement “GOATed,” saying, “DC continues to remind me why I am such a big fan of them in general.”

“Go read a DC comic,” they conclude.

