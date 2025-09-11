“This future looking like a nightmare”: OpenAI announces feature-length AI-generated film, “Critterz,” and nobody wants this

Plans for an AI-generated film called Critterz is earning sharp backlash online after the announcement hit the internet earlier this week.

What is Critterz?

It was announced on Sunday that OpenAI is getting involved in an upcoming feature-length animated film that will be largely created with AI.

The film, Critterz, is based on a short by OpenAI “creative specialist” Chad Nelson, about forest creatures who go on an adventure. But the concept isn’t what’s drawing attention. It’s the fact that this is a major foray into filmmaking driven by AI, in an attempt to make a movie faster and cheaper than would normally take place within the Hollywood studio system.

Critterz is aiming to have a budget of $30 million and to be completed within nine months—an absurdly rapid turnaround for an animated project. The people behind it hope that it will premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival next year.

Vertigo Films and Native Foreign are also involved.

Will Critterz be entirely AI-generated?

The twist here is that while it seems as though the actual animation for Critterz will all be AI-generated, other aspects won’t.

The script was written by “some members of the team that wrote Paddington in Peru,” although it wasn’t specified which ones. WSJ also says that humans will “create the art that will be fed into AI tools,” and that a search for voice actors is underway.

Technically, all of these things could be done by AI as well. So why aren’t they?

The answer is most likely a simple one: copyright.

There’s still a lot of murkiness surrounding the ability to copyright AI-generated content, but generally, something that’s been entirely generated by AI cannot be copyrighted in the US. Something that has involved a certain amount of human contribution or revision, on the other hand, can.

It may seem like a cynical way of looking at a film that will technically still be employing artists and actors, but when the entire purpose seems to be to churn out cheaper content more quickly while slashing jobs, it’s difficult to jump to any other conclusion.

AI movie immediately draws backlash

The fact that this was announced in The Wall Street Journal rather than the usual places entertainment news is announced, like Deadline or The Hollywood Reporter, or even a tech-based website, is certainly suggestive.

“This is obvious investor bait, and will suck unbelievable amounts of shit,” one X user wrote.

Nelson himself gave this statement about the film: “OpenAI can say what its tools do all day long, but it’s much more impactful if someone does it. That’s a much better case study than me building a demo.”

While tech bros are undoubtedly slapping each other on the back over this “advancement,” the average person who engages with stories and art for, you know, a human experience and connection is significantly less thrilled. And they were not shy about sharing their opinions across social media.

Some people took aim at the fact that the budget is still anticipated to be $30 million, pointing out both that Hollywood could simply invest more in mid-budget films made by humans and that this doesn’t feel like the slam-dunk financial gain some have insisted AI will bring.

If making a movie with AI still costs 30 MILLION then AI-generated “art” is an objective failure. https://t.co/ExaM4OzdJT — renni (birthday 9/16) (@selectwario) September 9, 2025

The point is that AI bros and corporations have never shut up about how it’ll make profits rise astronomically so even by their standards it’s a failure. — renni (birthday 9/16) (@selectwario) September 9, 2025

So we’re spending $30M to make a blue furry creature movie when human animators are struggling to find work? Cool cool cool. — Hat3Asylum (@Hat3Asylum) September 9, 2025

Not sure I’m understanding the rationale for AI generated movies.



Cost of CRITTERZ: 30 million

Cost of WEAPONS which just made 257 million at the box office: 38 million. https://t.co/I6NEniWyuO — Robert King (@RKing618) September 9, 2025

And propably it would be easier to create than genering hundreds times ai shitty “animation” looking anyhow accurate — Michał Kupiec (@TheRoger_Roger) September 10, 2025

so funny that it still apparently costs $30 million. also wow fuck those paddington writers lmao https://t.co/vXXPoSZjdJ — aLec robBins (@alecrobbins) September 9, 2025

Using ai to save costs and still costing more than godzilla minus one😭🙏 https://t.co/uJcYVvVmTy pic.twitter.com/H5EHLUUtuf — Skledimon (COMMS OPEN) (@skledimon) September 9, 2025

Others simply aired their frustration with people not only trying to replace art with AI, but insisting it’s still art.

“‘Critterz’ reflects the kind of creativity and exploration we love to encourage” and it’s an ai generated movie https://t.co/RVfRldp4qp pic.twitter.com/cG8XiagZjL — 𝕸𝖊𝖌𝖆𝕻𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖆225 🦇🐼 (@megapanda225) September 9, 2025

“‘Critterz’ reflects the kind of creativity and exploration we love to encourage”

no the fuck it doesnt if it did encourage creativity and exploration THAN WHY THE HELL ARE YOU USING AI FOR?????? https://t.co/OJAbysaBHx — KimWexler 👅 – Rubber Soul (@mrgrizz123) September 9, 2025

We thought that the internet is soulless now – this future looking like a nightmare tbh — EXE end (@endsexe) September 8, 2025

Can’t make this “movie” without stealing the art of others lol ok — 💜 (@thefutxre) September 8, 2025

Some people just straight up wanted to dunk on the whole thing, and honestly, they’re so valid for that.

reprompting it a million times to get the result they actually want 💀 — Switch (@SwitchIGuess_2) September 8, 2025

The Cannes committee when these bozos try to get their AI movie in https://t.co/MTK976tgqz pic.twitter.com/nlKlPoYHTr — Ray (@KhaosKontroller) September 8, 2025

