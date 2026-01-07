“Stranger Things” fans begin to realize that #conformitygate isn’t real, and another episode was never going to happen

Stranger Things came to an end last week, and the Internet has been anything but normal about it. Despite the fact that the series finale was a beautiful send-off, some fans just weren’t satisfied. The “conformity gate” theory quickly spread like wildfire online and had a section of the Internet believing Netflix planned to release a secret episode.

People put on their clown shoes and started to invent hidden messages in the finale, claiming the whole thing was a fakeout. While Netflix is releasing a Stranger Things documentary on January 12th and an animated series later this year, all signs point to the main series being officially over.

Netflix teases *something* on January 7th

Earlier today, Netflix released a 2026 teaser starring One Battle After Another‘s Teyana Taylor as a fortune teller. The ad showcases some of Netflix’s biggest continuing projects like Bridgerton, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Peaky Blinders, and more. Millie Bobby Brown briefly appeared in it as a tease for Enola Holmes 3.

However, there was no mention of Stranger Things, which finally has the Internet snapping out of its collective psychosis.

Fans react to Netflix’s 2026 trailer, admit defeat

Before Netflix released its new teaser, some people online were convinced that today’s big drop was going to be the supposed secret episode of Stranger Things.

While some people are basking in the end of ConformityGate, others refuse to let it die. Let’s take a look at some of the latest from the fandom online.

i’m sorry but i’m genuinely laughing so hard at the fact stranger things fans convinced themselves a whole new episode was dropping today and it was just a general teaser for their upcoming projects 😭😭😭 — 🫧 🧹 (@TheWickedSource) January 7, 2026

You have to laugh.

Denial indeed.

Estoy tan mal por el #comformitygate que soñé con el… — spøøky chi (@laneb0y___) January 7, 2026

Social media has broken our brains.

If #comformitygate isn’t real im admitting myself into a mental aslym. Because why are they playing with us like this — Dezza (@DezzaMuffin) January 7, 2026

You did this to yourselves.

im starting to think theyll make a video game and #comformitygate isnt real, and the actual ending will be us saving hawkins instead, think abt it. — ami❕ (@desuwgc) January 7, 2026

Okay.

Officially cancelling my netflix subscription tommorow then, first u remove the big bang theory and friends and now youre telling me theres no ep9 of stranger things and it actually ended with bad writing, goodbye @netflix #StrangerThings5 #comformitygate — Blank (@ufc4lyfer75163) January 7, 2026

An ending you didn’t want ≠ bad writing

#comformitygate is mass psychosis but if I were the duffer brothers and I had to try so hard to convince people there’s no other ending and the finale I planned for ten years just sucked I would lie down on the highway — erin (@leedledeedlele) January 7, 2026

I truly feel bad for the Duffers.

this genuinely made me believe in conformity gate because wtf is this… pic.twitter.com/fmrpAa3KcM — 🚲🔦 sierra (@ga11ifreyans) January 7, 2026

They’re trolling you. In conclusion:

THERE’S NO SECRET EPISODE. CONFORMITY GATE ISN’T REAL AND IT NEVER WAS. pic.twitter.com/NOyxZnHHP4 — Eri (@aeuphroic) January 7, 2026

