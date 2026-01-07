“Stranger Things” fans begin to realize that #conformitygate isn’t real, and another episode was never going to happen

Stranger Things came to an end last week, and the Internet has been anything but normal about it. Despite the fact that the series finale was a beautiful send-off, some fans just weren’t satisfied. The “conformity gate” theory quickly spread like wildfire online and had a section of the Internet believing Netflix planned to release a secret episode.
People put on their clown shoes and started to invent hidden messages in the finale, claiming the whole thing was a fakeout. While Netflix is releasing a Stranger Things documentary on January 12th and an animated series later this year, all signs point to the main series being officially over.
Netflix teases *something* on January 7th
Earlier today, Netflix released a 2026 teaser starring One Battle After Another‘s Teyana Taylor as a fortune teller. The ad showcases some of Netflix’s biggest continuing projects like Bridgerton, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Peaky Blinders, and more. Millie Bobby Brown briefly appeared in it as a tease for Enola Holmes 3.
However, there was no mention of Stranger Things, which finally has the Internet snapping out of its collective psychosis.
Fans react to Netflix’s 2026 trailer, admit defeat
Before Netflix released its new teaser, some people online were convinced that today’s big drop was going to be the supposed secret episode of Stranger Things.
While some people are basking in the end of ConformityGate, others refuse to let it die. Let’s take a look at some of the latest from the fandom online.
You have to laugh.
Denial indeed.
Social media has broken our brains.
You did this to yourselves.
Okay.
An ending you didn’t want ≠ bad writing
I truly feel bad for the Duffers.
They’re trolling you. In conclusion:
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.