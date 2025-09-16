Chris Pratt gets clowned for squinting his entire way through an odd online prayer

Chris Pratt is facing backlash for his bizarre attempt to lead the internet in prayer over the weekend after Charlie Kirk’s death.

Featured Video

“Hey guys, just stop real quick and pray with me,” Pratt said in a video posted to social media, jumping right to the point. He then got progressively quieter as he offered up a 40-second prayer riddled with Bible verses and clichés anyone who’s set foot in a church would easily recognize.

Afterwards, he suggested viewers had spent enough time scrolling and should “turn your phone off and go outside.”

“Go get some sunshine. Go look at a tree. Touch some grass. Call a friend. If you’ve got time to be on your phone right now, you’ve got time to do your to-do list and you’ve got time to reach out to somebody in need and share this prayer with them,” he said. “Amen.”

Advertisement

The exhaustion of Chris Pratt & his religion

Pratt has faced backlash for his specific religious ties and increased scrutiny as to how he presents this to the world in the past. His interaction with modern politics, usage of loaded terms, and general online presence haven’t done him any favors.

Although he didn’t explicitly mention Kirk in the prayer video, he did tweet about him shortly after he was shot, writing, “Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us.”

Advertisement

Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us. — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) September 10, 2025

Even that comment drew a certain amount of exasperation from folks online.

“Hey Chris! Would you have tweeted prayers up for the 3 shot in Colorado today, as well?” responded @AxelTalksFilm to his tweet.

Hey Chris! Would you have tweeted prayers up for the 3 shot in Colorado today, as well? — Axel 🦇 (@AxelTalksFilm) September 10, 2025

Advertisement

Reactions to Chris Pratt’s prayer

Obviously, Pratt is allowed to get up on the internet and start praying all he wants, and there are plenty of folks who were thrilled that he did. But people who feel differently are also allowed to share their own reactions to it. And considering how heated things are right now, they most certainly did.

Some speculated he was narrowing his eyes so he could read the Bible verses in a less obvious manner, prompting jokes.

“His eyes not fully closed all the way so he can read the verses is sending me,” wrote @lynchianbush, in a tweet that racked up over 200,000 likes.

Advertisement

I’m crying so bad, I thought he was having an allergic reaction at first LMAO — Carly Anne 🍒 | MIA (@carlyanne2020) September 15, 2025

we used to have psychos like mel gibson. handsome. talented. insane. now we have psychos like this. vanilla. forgettable. BORING. https://t.co/3KdjLgLgv5 — robert franco, wandering ronin (@responsiblerob) September 15, 2025

“Me in middle school cheating during heads up seven up,” joked @mlpierre2.

Me in middle school cheating during heads up seven up https://t.co/6hWzW5AhWO — Michael (@mlpierre2) September 15, 2025

Advertisement

“Me saving out a photoshop file and the computer fan starts up, rainbow wheel freezes, and my music pauses suddenly,” added @keldotlauren.

Maybe it wouldn’t be a bad idea for Pratt to take his own advice and go outside. Go look at a tree. Touch some grass.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.