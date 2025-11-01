“Might single-handedly restore my faith”: Why are so many people changing their profile photos to a “Creature Commandos” character?

A TikToker noticed that users with one specific profile pic, GI Robot from Creature Commandos, a character from the series, kept showing up in her comments. She didn’t know who the character was at the time or where he came from, and unlike the usual chaos of TikTok replies, these users seemed almost… charming.

Featured Video

She posted a video asking why so many people with this oddly stoic, robotic soldier avatar appeared so polite. In the clip, Morgan (@morga_tt) shared a screenshot of the profile picture.

HBO Max

She asked, “On a lighter note, what the f*ck is this? Because I’ve been making videos with the larger following since September last year and this? Every single person that has this as a profile picture is the nicest, most grounded person I’ve ever seen. I’ve never gotten an out-of-pocket comment from anybody that has this profile picture.”

Advertisement

The mystery took off immediately. Additionally, viewers who used the avatar flooded her comments with explanations, introductions, and jokes. Some explained they picked GI Robot simply for the absurdity; others claimed they loved an underdog hero.

The reason men are changing profile photos

As momentum grew, Morgan posted a follow-up video to unpack who exactly was behind these surprisingly wholesome GI Robot icons. She suggested that the data pointed to one unexpected group: mostly men.

Advertisement

“Wait a minute, pause. Are most of y’all men that have this GI robot profile picture? Cause if so, that’s insane,” she said, noting she had previously “thought some of y’all’s lost cause.”

She reassured viewers not to overreact, saying, “Don’t get your panties in a twist, okay? I’m joking,” but admitted she genuinely wanted answers. She asked viewers to sound off about “the demographic set of the people that have this as their profile picture,” even adding that she needed to know “if you’re white or not. Because most, if good chunk of y’all are white. Imma pass out.”

HBO Max

Despite teasing the group, she repeatedly praised them, pointing out that these TikTokers offered some of the most thoughtful discussions on her page. They “might single-handedly restore my faith that men can be like, not god f*cking awful,” she said, explaining that their comments tended to be “kind” and “nuanced.”

Advertisement

“Maybe being straight is not a whole lost cause,” she finished.

Meanwhile, the replies turned hilarious and unexpectedly wholesome. Plenty of people started sharing their ages, genders, and more in the comments of the second video, to the point that her comments section accidentally became a matchmaking spot.

Advertisement

Morgan told viewers she could see every interaction and she was “living for it.”

Eventually, the creator even started watching Creature Commandos because the fans showed up for her. Many viewers found that funny.

One TikTok commented on her watch-along clip and asked, “How you in a whole relationship with a fan base over a weekend?” Morgan replied simply, “💀😂 good question.”

Advertisement

@morga_tt did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.