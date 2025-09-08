“Old-fashioned promo”: Cardi B sold her music on the streets of New York City, and fans are loving it

Cardi B is having a great week. Not only was the rapper cleared of assault charges after a security guard sued her for $24 million, but she also made waves performing at a VMAs after-party. However, her best movie this week might be taking to the street (literally) to sell her new album.

Cardi B is promoting her second album, Am I the Drama?. This comes six years after her first album won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, making her the first solo female artist to ever take home the award.

On September 6th, Cardi B shared a video showing her promoting the new album in the best way. She decided to channel classic NYC sidewalk vendors with a throwback to selling albums.

My label said I gotta get out in these streets and sell this album 😩 https://t.co/C2BtBw8lFQ pic.twitter.com/j6u7CypOIk — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 6, 2025

“My label said I gotta get out in these streets and sell this album 😩,” she captioned the post.

In the video, the rapper can be seen on a New York sidewalk with copies of her album laid out on a black sheet, a la street vendors. She hilariously shouts out prices to folks walking by. She is also rocking a Kehlani hoodie and a rastacap while burning incense and playing Bob Marley tunes.

Fans and celebs react to Cardi B’s album-selling method

Cardi B’s fun stunt is getting a lot of attention online. She also posted the video on Instagram, and it garnered over 2 million likes in two days. Many famous names hopped in the comments to share their support and make jokes.

“9.99?! I’m coppin’ TWO,” Jaleel White wrote. “lmao sick hoodie twin,” Kehlani added. “I bought forty,” Diplo joked.

Many of Cardi B’s fans also reacted to the video.

“I’m so done 😂😂😂 this is probably the funniest, most entertaining album rollout in female rap history 🔥,” a Cardi B fan account commented on her post.

“I’m buying her album because of this video alone,” one person shared.

“Old-fashioned promo, love to see it. 😂, ” someone else wrote.

“What’s wrong with putting in that work. My girl said by any means. Who out here is hustling harder than Cardi? Let’s argue,” another fan commented.

“Notice how she’s actually promoting her album instead of just using AI,” another commenter pointed out.

notice how she’s actually promoting her album instead of just using Ai https://t.co/wZJhwbLc6C — ໊ (@theediorbardi) September 6, 2025

PR stunt or a reaction to the music industry?

While some view Cardi B’s street-selling tactic as a fun PR stunt, others think it’s a symptom of declining record sales. The music industry has been undergoing a significant transformation in recent years, particularly in terms of revenue streams. Many artists now rely more on touring, and the streaming era has changed the way people consume music.

“Cardi’s street hustle is bold, but some might see it as a desperate move to sell an album that’s already struggling. Does this overshadow the music, or is it just savvy marketing? Curious minds want to know!” one person tweeted.

“For [those] who don’t know this is how it was back in the day. This is not only marketing genius, but this should warrant a deeper conversation on how people don’t buy or support their artist music just only stream. I couldn’t wait to get my CD in the mail with the lyric book,” one fan responded to Cardi B’s post.

You can learn more about Am I the Drama?, which also has a “courtroom edition” on Cardi B’s website.

