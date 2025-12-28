“We’re about to witness the most romantic yearning yet”: Fans react to latest “Bridgerton” trailer

Briderton‘s third season came to an end in May of 2024, so fans have been waiting quite a while for the show’s fourth season to drop on Netflix. On Christmas Day, many fans finally got their wish when a Bridgerton trailer was released during Netflix’s NFL game.

Featured Video

“Behind the cover of a mask, anything can happen. Bridgerton Season 4 will arrive in two parts, with Part 1 premiering January 29th and Part 2 on February 26th. Only on Netflix,” the official Netflix account shared on YouTube.

“In a new tale from the ton, eternal bachelor Benedict Bridgerton finally meets his match: a captivating lady’s maid in disguise at a masquerade ball,” the caption read.

Advertisement

Fans react to the Bridgerton Season 4 trailer

It looks like Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) is finally getting his romance. The trailer focused on him meeting Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), and fans are quite excited to see what the show has in store for them. However, some folks are disappointed by the trailer’s lack of Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kathani Bridgerton (Simone Ashley).

We are so back.

Me injecting this trailer into my veins https://t.co/1SsbR4yJ4h pic.twitter.com/kySAbC1fvt — Dee ~ Benophie Era Forever (@bensoph_hc) December 25, 2025

Advertisement

Is it January yet?

January 29 can’t come fast enough. The drama, the romance, the scandal… we’re ready. — LAMIS.base.eth (@lami_thefirst) December 25, 2025

Polin hive rise!

Penelope being at the start of the trailer. Colin&Pen matching cuties at the ball. Colin coming in behind Penelope for a hug and Polin with there baby. Polin fucking in the carriage. What a great day it is. Would hate to be a Polin hater RN 😂💙💛 https://t.co/aL7mvbquci pic.twitter.com/Sztg7KEuQR — Celest (@Celestial99976) December 25, 2025

Advertisement

Very cute.

this bridgerton brothers watching football painting in the nfl trailer is killing me 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7tL5ZeElfI — thais 🤍 benophie 🪽 (@benophiebase) December 25, 2025

One major problem.

it’s crazy because Jonathan and Simone are keeping this show alive. like sure, maybe they didn’t want to show them in the trailer, but come on.



you get rid of them, you get rid of most of your viewers https://t.co/HtybqX2NCc — Lane 🍉 💙💚 (@baileyzegs) December 26, 2025

Advertisement

We need answers.

I know the whole point of bridgerton seasons is that it focuses on each sibling but is there really gonna be no kanthony this upcoming season or were they just not in the trailer pic.twitter.com/OnPrqYLFXs — ashley (@sansasriva) December 26, 2025

But the hype is still real.

this trailer just reminded me why i love this show wow. whimsal romance forever!!!!! https://t.co/uKAxSqMlN1 — rae (@iovepolin) December 25, 2025

Advertisement

And we will be seated.

We’re about to witness the most romantic yearning yet! — Gabby M. (@Gabby_Clare) December 25, 2025

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.