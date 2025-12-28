“We’re about to witness the most romantic yearning yet”: Fans react to latest “Bridgerton” trailer

Briderton‘s third season came to an end in May of 2024, so fans have been waiting quite a while for the show’s fourth season to drop on Netflix. On Christmas Day, many fans finally got their wish when a Bridgerton trailer was released during Netflix’s NFL game.
“Behind the cover of a mask, anything can happen. Bridgerton Season 4 will arrive in two parts, with Part 1 premiering January 29th and Part 2 on February 26th. Only on Netflix,” the official Netflix account shared on YouTube.
“In a new tale from the ton, eternal bachelor Benedict Bridgerton finally meets his match: a captivating lady’s maid in disguise at a masquerade ball,” the caption read.
Fans react to the Bridgerton Season 4 trailer
It looks like Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) is finally getting his romance. The trailer focused on him meeting Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), and fans are quite excited to see what the show has in store for them. However, some folks are disappointed by the trailer’s lack of Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kathani Bridgerton (Simone Ashley).
We are so back.
Is it January yet?
Polin hive rise!
Very cute.
One major problem.
We need answers.
But the hype is still real.
And we will be seated.
