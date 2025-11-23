“It’s time to give the fans what they want”: Brendan Fraser confirmed for 4th “Mummy”—what we know about the movie so far

A fourth installment to The Mummy franchise starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz was announced earlier this month, and film fans are thrilled.

Fraser and Weisz first starred as Rick O’Connell and Evelyn Carnahan in The Mummy in 1999 and came back for The Mummy Returns in 2001. While Fraser played Rick again in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008, Weisz opted not to return and was replaced by Maria Bello.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, AKA Radio Silence, are helming the new film. The duo is best known for directing Ready or Not and Scream (2022). David Coggeshall, who wrote Orphan: First Kill, will pen the script. The project is still in early stages of development, so it does not yet have a release date.

Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on The Mummy 4

Fraser had a huge comeback in recent years, winning an Academy Award for Best Actor for the 2022 film, The Whale. In a recent interview with Associated Press, Fraser finally addressed the Mummy news.

“The one I wanted to make was never made,” Fraser revealed. “The third one was a model of … how can I say this to the AP reporter? NBC had the rights to broadcast the Olympics that year. So they put two together, and we went to China. Working in Shanghai, an incredible experience.”

“I’m proud of the third one because I think it’s a good standalone movie,” he added. “We picked up and did what we do with a different crew on deck, and gave it our best shot. But the one I wanted to make is forthcoming. And I’ve been waiting 20 years for this call. Sometimes it was loud, sometimes it was a faint telegraph. Now? It’s time to give the fans what they want.”

What are fans saying about The Mummy 4?

Clearly, Hollywood knows what the people want, because when Universal Pictures announced a fourth Mummy film, the Internet freaked out.

For years, The Mummy has been lauded online as the ultimate bisexual movie due to Fraser and Weisz’s combined attractiveness and chemistry. The third Mummy film also has its haters, so some people are just excited that it might be erased. You can check out a handful of reactions below:

THINGS I WANT TO SEE IN THE MUMMY 4:



Rick and Evy being disgustingly into each other. Massive amounts of PDA. They disgust Jonathan and Alex. None of this “the marriage has gone stale because the thrill of adventure is gone” cliche crap that a bad movie would do. pic.twitter.com/TcQ5XpnKhn — Kat Coffin Author (@KatinOxford) November 7, 2025

We’re finally getting a new Mummy movie with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. A perfect time to revisit their unmatched chemistry in the 1999 classic.

pic.twitter.com/e0g4Kp9oSw — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 4, 2025

If The Mummy 4 is real and they are actually reuniting Brendan Fraser with Rachel Weisz, it’s a huge f*cking day for annoying b*tches like me! H U G E! — The Girl with the Padmé Amidala Tattoo (@brittbarnim) November 4, 2025

I’m super excited fo Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz reunion for The Mummy 4 (3.5?) you have no idea how much i have a crush on BOTH of them back in the days omg imma pull out my DVD player (yes not bluray) just for themmmmm pic.twitter.com/AO7UiXGtOu — hasz (@haaztoge) November 5, 2025

me liking every bisexual joke after reading the news about “The Mummy 4” pic.twitter.com/hOzxqKcUd3 — altyn⟡ (@whyamimrpiink) November 5, 2025

Brendan Frasier and Rachel Weisz returning to the Mummy?!? Radio Silence is directing!!!



Oh I’m hyped! https://t.co/2S5DylbbyL — Jerome! 🐈‍⬛ (@JeromeM94Movies) November 4, 2025

