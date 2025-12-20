10 Bowen Yang moments that broke the internet on “Saturday Night Live”

Well, it’s official… Bowen Yang’s time on Saturday Night Live is coming to an end. After rumors started circulating that Yang would be exiting the show after seven seasons, the news was officially confirmed on Friday.

Yang’s final episode will be on December 20th, which is fitting considering his friend and Wicked co-star, Ariana Grande, is hosting.

Yang quickly became an SNL staple when he was hired as a writer in 2018. A year later, he was promoted to an on-air cast member. Throughout his time on SNL, Yang has been nominated for five Emmy Awards.

He’s had many iconic moments and will certainly be missed by fans. However, between his ever-growing popular podcast, Las Culturistas, and getting cast in big projects like Wicked, it’s safe to say Yang will continue to grace our screens.

In no certain order, here are ten of Bowen Yang’s best and funniest moments from SNL…

1. SoulCycle

“Two SoulCycle riders (Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim) take a class led by people (David Harbour, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, Kate McKinnon) auditioning to be an instructor” from October 12, 2019.

2. The Iceberg on the Sinking of the Titanic

“The Iceberg that sank the Titanic (Bowen Yang) stops by Weekend Update to discuss his new album” from April 10, 2021.

3. George Santos Expelled

“George Santos (Bowen Yang) holds a press conference after being expelled from Congress” from December 2, 2023.

4. Doctor

“A medical team (Bowen Yang, Ryan Gosling) delivers news to a family (Heidi Gardner, Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Chloe Troast)” from April 13, 2024.

5. Straight Male Friend

“An ad depicts a low-effort friendship that requires no emotional commitment, financial investment, or drama” from March 4, 2023.

6. Simu & Bowen

“Simu Liu and Bowen Yang congratulate each other on being the first Asians in various categories,” from November 20, 2021.

7. Bug Assembly

“Students (Rami Malek, Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, Sarah Sherman) present facts about their favorite bugs at a school assembly” from October 16, 2021.

8. Trend Forecasters on Summer Trends

“Trend forecasters (Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang) stop by Weekend Update to discuss what’s in and what’s out the summer of 2022” from May 21, 2022.

9. Marzipan

“An advertisement reveals the real sweet treat children yearn for during the holidays,” from December 17, 2022.

10. Baby Hippo Moo Deng on Fame

“Moo Deng (Bowen Yang) stops by Weekend Update to discuss her newfound fame” from September 28, 2024.

