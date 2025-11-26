“Just mean, mean things”: Bobbi Althoff breaks down over hateful response to new boyfriend reveal

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff posted a tearful video responding to the “hate” she got after featuring her new boyfriend in a previous post. She and basketball player Tyler Hawkins recently attempted the trendy Dylan Efron lift from Dancing With the Stars only for commenters to lash out at her for allegedly moving on too fast from her ex-husband Cory.

It’s reached the point that she doesn’t want to post as much as she once did.

Bobbi Althoff gets hate for dating

Bobbi Althoff posted her lift challenge video with Hawkins on Sunday alongside everyone else on TikTok, but a lot of viewers focused on her new relationship rather than the physical feat. The podcaster had only recently revealed that she’s dating someone after officially breaking up with Cory in 2024.

Perhaps without knowing many details into her former marriage or the breakup, some left nasty comments across social media platforms, especially after X account @DramaAlert drew attention to Hawkins.

Bobbi Althoff got her a new man…pic.twitter.com/a04GiCnSKp — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) November 24, 2025

“Bobbi Althoff got her a new man,” the account noted.

Comments accused her of abandoning her family and made rather classic misogynistic assumptions about her despite the fact that Cory is also already with someone else.

Althoff deleted the lift video (though reposted it on Tuesday) and replaced it with one responding to this vitriol.

“Every single time I post him—which, we’ve been together for a year—but without fail, every single time I post him, all the comments are about how I’m ‘ran through,’ or ‘look, another one,’” she said. “Just mean, mean things.”

“If I post any video in general, the amount of hate comments I get are just unreal.”

Cory filed for divorce in February 2024, but listed their date of separation as July 2023. Althoff’s story mirrors that of many young brides.

“I’m not with my ex anymore, and he’s in a happy relationship. Why can’t I be in one, too?” she asked. “Yeah, our relationship didn’t work out. News flash: I was 21 when I met him on Bumble, and 10 months after knowing him, I was pregnant with our daughter.”

“Please don’t let these miserable people get to you”

Unfortunately, the hate continued in the comments on Althoff’s tearful confession that it’s getting to her.

“Sacrificed her family for her own happiness,” claimed @foppa493.

“‘Oh no consequences for my actions,’” sneered @ivannn.ramirez.

In better news, her fans are working to drown out this sexist hate with supportive comments reminding her that she’s also loved and has done nothing wrong by dating something after divorcing Cory.

“Misogyny is on the rise since Trump and Charlie Kirk,” @dfcc299 pointed out, “just know that this too shall pass, but this sort of narrative is not going anywhere sadly. Stay strong girl. Don’t feed it.”

“It’s truly sad that we have created a society who normalizes bullying people online and in general,” wrote @haleyydxo. “Please don’t let these miserable people get to you.”

