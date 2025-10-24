“They dated years ago…”: NBA player Ben Simmons’ sister dragged his ex Kendall Jenner over cookies in profanity-laced video and it totally backfired

A TikTok from NBA player Ben Simmons’ sister, Liv Simmons, is confusing the internet after she “exposed” model Kendall Jenner over a years-old cookie-baking story.

Simmons took to the platform last weekend to tell a game night story about the time Jenner was dating her brother. Apparently, the three of them were playing Cards Against Humanity with their family when Jenner announced that she was going to bake some cookies.

“First of all, you’re Kendall Jenner,” Simmons said. “Don’t you guys have a chef? We saw you cutting up cucumbers, b*tch. You don’t know how to cook.” She was likely referring to a now-viral Keeping up with the Kardashians clip in which Jenner struggled with cutting a cucumber.

She further explained that these were actually the cookies where the dough is already made, and you just have to finish prepping them by cutting them up, placing them on the tray, and baking them in the oven.

“No, stop, because I have never seen so many uneven cookies. Like, what? What in tarnation? You rich b*tch. If you don’t call your f**king chef to come and cook these cookies for you?” she continued.

“It was just hilarious, ’cause they’re just all…the Kardashians, the Jenners, like, weird b*tches. And I know. I was sitting next to her!”

@livvyschannel Cause girl we seen that cucumber video what the HELLY……… call The chef please cause the cookies were terrible 😂😂😂😂😂😂 @Kendall Jenner ♬ original sound – livvyschannel

So Kendall Jenner can’t bake cookies…?

Obviously, people put every boring thing on the internet these days, but the way Simmons framed this particular situation made it sound as if she was going to spill some tea. So for her to just drop such a bland story while repeatedly calling Jenner a “b*tch” over it left everyone confused as to why she thought this was worth a TikTok video.

“So she dated your brother and the most you can say is she made you uneven cookies?!” @charmingcherubvintage commented. “bye.”

“What’s the issue here sis?” @thobile.mahlaba6 asked, while another viewer called the video “weirdly mean for no reason.”

Several other people pointed out that if Jenner had called a personal chef to come over and put some ready-made cookie dough in the oven, that would be an unhinged story worth sharing, but this one? Uh, it’s actually pretty normal.

“Good for Kendall for still wanting to do normal things,” said @shelbymoore972. “This isn’t weird.”

What makes the whole situation even more strange is that Jenner and Ben Simmons dated for short spurts of time in 2018 and 2019—way too long ago to still be thinking about something so toothless, let alone sharing it on TikTok like some sort of insider gossip.

“It’s just never this deep lol,” @yada1742 wrote. “I haven’t thought about my brothers ex in three years when they broke up.”

“B*tch don’t nobody know your brother lmfaooooooooooooo,” Simmons replied.

Best case scenario, this whole thing was some attempt at humor that just absolutely did not land for most people. Either way, a bunch of people just wound up both confused and annoyed at feeling the need to defend Kendall Jenner on TikTok over something so pointless.

