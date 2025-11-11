“Disgusting and anti-player to the core”: Players furious after discovering Battlefield 6 has a daily XP cap

A heated debate has broken out in the Battlefield community after players discovered a hidden daily XP cap in Battlefield 6, a restriction that still applies even during double-XP weekends.

Featured Video

The limit, reportedly set at 1.5 million XP per day, prevents players from earning additional experience once reached, effectively halting in-game progression for the rest of the day.

A recent post to the r/Battlefield subreddit sees players exposing the daily XP limit in the first-person shooter game.

“So, apparently there’s a daily XP limit in Battlefield 6,” u/IFrame- shared. “1.5 MILLION XP per day, and once you hit that, you literally earn nothing. And here’s the kicker: even during Double XP weekends, you can hit that cap in just 4–5 hours of playing.”

Advertisement

“You buy the game, pay for cosmetics, battle pass, AND now you’re limited on how much XP you can earn daily? Unreal,” they continued. “It’s disgusting and anti-player to the core. Players deserve to know this before buying. Stop pretending this is fine just because it’s Battlefield.”

Players clash over Battlefield 6‘s XP cap

Many gamers have commented on the Reddit post about Battlefield 6‘s XP cap. While some people agree that the cap is wrong, many can’t imagine playing enough Battlefield in a day to make it matter.

“I like to be outraged too, because quite frankly any cap is bulls**t, but I’m not playing more than 4-5 hours a day either way,” u/xKingNothingx wrote.

Advertisement

“Wait wait wait, the cap is 1.5 MILLION? Holy sh*t, people are hitting this in a single day!? Edit: You know what, I agree with EA on this part, if you hit the cap you need to power down the PC.” u/SoungaTepes added.

“My dude go touch grass. You are mad that you can’t get XP after playing for 5 hours a day. This should be an introspective moment that maybe you care about this too much and should experience something besides play BF6 for an entire Friday,” u/IronCladAtlas wrote.

“Am I crazy, or are you guys being cringe with the 4 hours being a long time to play? Me and my friends are all in relationships, and we can easily sit down, hop on voice chat, and enjoy a game for like 8-10 hours while talking about random stuff and just chilling. You guys make it sound like 4 hours a day is a crime and a sh*t bucket situation,” u/kruczekgodx added.

Comment

byu/IFrame- from discussion

inBattlefield

Advertisement

“All the people here who don’t get the point. That it’s not okay to limit a paying customer in what they can do with their time. Even if it’s dumb or unlikely to hit that cap,” u/dschramm_at shared.

Comment

byu/IFrame- from discussion

inBattlefield

“Hey OP, I’m sorry there’s so many people in this subreddit that would rather shit on you for spending your free time however you’d like, instead of acknowledging the issue at hand that you’ve brought up,” u/ItsDobbie added.

What else is new with Battlefield 6?

It was also reported this week that Battlefield 6 was “reintroducing bots to verified experiences.

Advertisement

“If bots are enabled, player stats will not see gains (or losses) such as hours played, kill/death ratio, and total revives,” the Battlefield team explained. “This is not currently working as intended and is actively being adjusted.”



The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.