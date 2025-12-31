“It’s finally his time”: Fans celebrate the return of Cyclops and the X-Men in new “Avengers: Doomsday” teaser

The first batch of Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers are being released ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which means many fans are getting their first glimpse of the MCU footage via leaks online.
The first trailer focused on Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers, the second was all about Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, and the latest puts focus on the X-Men.
It was previously announced that Avengers: Doomsday would feature a handful of stars from Fox’s X-Men franchise. Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and James Marsden (Cyclops) were all included in the Doomsday chair announcement video.
The latest leaked trailer features Stewart, McKellen, and Marsden as well as the Mutant-hunting robots known as Sentinels.
The trailer begins with the iconic X-Men Mansion, which looks partially destroyed. We see the bottom of Charles Xavier’s wheelchair before his full body is revealed. The scene continues with a chessboard featuring a floating king, controlled by Xavier.
Next, Erik/Magneto is revealed, and he holds hands with Charles across the board. They smile at each other, and then the trailer cuts to Cyclops removing his visor and screaming as everything around him burns. Then we see what appears to be the foot of a Sentinel.
It’s also being reported that the trailer includes the following quote from Magneto:
Fans react to the latest Doomsday trailer
Fans are excited to see the X-Men back in action, and are especially thrilled about the inclusion of Cyclops. People were unhappy with how the character was treated in the earlier X-Men films, especially his unceremonious death in X-Men: The Last Stand. While there’s a lot of enthusiasm over Stewart and McKellen, Marsden is definitely the crowd-favorite of the new trailer.
Meanwhile, many fans are frustrated over Disney’s release method. You can check out some of the reactions below:
They’re not wrong.
It’s finally his time to shine.
We’re here for them.
Cylcops redemption is all we need.
The kind of fan service we want.
This release plan is very obnoxious, Disney…
…And it’s only encouraging more AI fakes.
LFG!!!
2026 is Scott’s year.
A good excuse to rewatch your favs.
