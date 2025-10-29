“Leading a double life can be exhausting”: Is TikTok art teacher “Matt Taylor” actually just Kevin James?

There’s a Kevin James lookalike named Matt Taylor going viral on TikTok, and the Internet is convinced it’s James doing a bit.

Featured Video

Who is Matt Taylor on TikTok?

Earlier this month, a man claiming to be named Matt Taylor joined TikTok to share his life as a 4th-grade art teacher. Taylor shares inspirational videos and talks about his passion for teaching.

Advertisement

While he hasn’t disclosed his location, some of Taylor’s videos feature fall leaves.

On one hand, there’s plenty of evidence that could really be a teacher. There are videos filmed in actual classrooms with students. You can also see Taylor making art, which is pretty good.

On the other hand, he looks AND sounds exactly like the King of Queens star.

#teacher ♬ original sound – Matt Taylor @thisismatttaylor I’m always telling my students to push themselves, take chances, and see what they can create. Well, today they called me out.. and now here I am, starting this account. don’t know what it’ll become, but for now, I’m sharing little tidbits about life, art, and how to turn messes into masterpieces. #artteacher

Advertisement

Matt Taylor currently has over 251k followers on TikTok. He also has an Instagram account with over 41k followers.

Is Kevin James active on social media?

The real Kevin James has a TikTok account with three million followers. His most recent video was posted today, which is either a coincidence or James trying to throw people off the scent.

There are similarities between James and Taylor’s videos. In most of them, they are both wearing hats. Both accounts seem to be filming their videos in fall weather, which rules out James’ Los Angeles home.

Advertisement

You can watch James’ most recent video below:

What is the Internet saying about “Matt Taylor?”

Is James promoting a new project? Is he just having fun pranking the Internet? Or is there really a man out there named Matt Taylor who looks and sounds exactly like the comedian? Many people think Kevin James is pulling a stunt similar to KJ Apa’s “Mr. Fantasy” bit.

Advertisement

“Leading a double life can be exhausting,” one person commented on the TikTok. “I can’t sleep either, knowing Mr Taylor is gaslighting me, saying he’s not Kevin James,” another person shared.

“The fact that he does not address all the comments saying that he is Kevin James proves that this is Kevin James,” one commenter observed. “What if Kevin James was the persona and he finally gave it up to live his truth?” another asked.

“All jokes aside, is this how we are all learning Kevin James can draw?” one person asked.

Advertisement

In the words of Matt Taylor: “🎨 Life’s Messy. Art is Beautiful. Let’s turn this Mess into a Masterpiece.”

The Daily Dot has contacted a representative for Kevin James for comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



