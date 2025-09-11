“Please don’t do this”: Man purchases the last ticket left at Ariana Grande concert—reserved for disabled people

Ariana Grande is heading back on the road next year with her Eternal Sunshine tour, which will support the album she dropped in 2024.



Unsurprisingly, tickets flew the second they went on sale, leaving thousands of fans refreshing Ticketmaster in vain.



Some, though, are willing to do just about anything to snag a seat — even if it means crossing a line.

TikToker buys a concert seat reserved for people with limited mobility

TikTok creator Alex (@rrt.alex) shared his Ariana Grande ticket-buying saga in a video that’s racked up attention online. After waiting in the endless digital queue, he finally made it through to the map of the venue. To his shock, only a single seat was still available.

“Wait a second,” he says, flipping the camera to show a lone blue-marked spot. “Who.. who is she? Who is… who is this?”

When he zoomed in, there it was, the International Symbol of Access (ISA), the blue wheelchair icon that designates accessible seating for fans with limited mobility.

Instead of closing the window, Alex clicked. “You know what, a little Amazon purchase…” he joked, before asking, “Wait, can I get this?” Moments later, he confirmed that yes, the site actually let him check out with it.

The stunt drew strong reactions in the comments. Some found it funny, while others saw it as outright offensive.

“Me when I see an open parking spot but it’s for electric vehicles only…,” one person joked.

Another joked, “Just rent a wheelchair for the day.”

But users with disabilities weren’t laughing. “As a permanent wheelchair user, YOU’RE TELLING ME I COULD’VE GOTTEN A FRONT ROW SEAT?!?!” one comment read.



Another woman pushed back harder: “Hey y’all legit reminder please don’t do this?! Sincerely, a disabled woman who has missed out on far too many opportunities due to things like this.”

“And this is why there’s never any left for those like me who actually need it…” said another.

Others pointed out that this move likely wouldn’t work in reality. “Good luck— they won’t let an able-bodied person in with that ticket!!” a commenter warned.

Another warned, “look forward to being asked to leave, possibly with no refund.”

“I saw that ticket too, but I didn’t buy it because I have morals,” shared another.

Ticketmaster’s policy

According to Ticketmaster, accessible tickets are reserved strictly for fans with disabilities and their companions.



The company makes it clear that “fans who abuse this policy may have their orders canceled,” meaning Alex might not actually get to see Ariana at all.

“Sigh… clicks follow because now I need to know if you attend,” suggests one fan.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alex for more information.

