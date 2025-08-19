Anna Faris and Regina Hall are coming back for a new “Scary Movie” and horror fans are sharing what they want to see spoofed

Scary Movie became a beloved horror spoof that sparked a franchise after its release in 2000. Marlon and Shawn Wayans wrote and starred in the film alongside Anna Faris and Regina Hall. While the brothers only returned for the sequel, Faris and Hall starred in the first four installments. In 2013, Scary Movie V hit theaters with a whole new cast and seemingly marked the end of the franchise.

Now, after 12 years, Scary Movie 6 is finally in the works with the Wayans, Faris, and Hall returning.

Who is involved in Scary Movie 6?

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that the Wayans will co-write the project with Rick Alvarez, who served as a co-executive producer on Scary Movie 2. Keenen Ivory Wayans, who directed the first two films, is also working on the script with his brothers. A Haunted House director, Michael Tiddes, will helm the project.

Faris and Hall issued a statement, expressing their excitement to return as their beloved characters, Cindy and Brenda.

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again).”

In the nearly 20 years since they starred in Scary Movie 4, Faris and Hall have worked on various projects. Faris has starred in films such as Smiley Face, The House Bunny, What’s Your Number?, and the sitcom Moms.

Meanwhile, Hall could be seen in Think Like a Man, Girl’s Trip, Support the Girls, Nine Perfect Strangers, and more. She’s also appearing in Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming film, One Battle After Another.

Fans share what they’d like to see in the next installment

Naturally, Scary Movie fans are thrilled about the news. They’ve taken to social media to celebrate Faris and Hall’s returns, and share what they’re hoping to see in Scary Movie VI.

The hype is real.

me liking every single “regina hall and anna faris” tweet pic.twitter.com/ZXXBT0mn3r — mysticaloser (@mysticnuisance) August 15, 2025

Regina Hall, Anna Faris and the Wayans in a Scary Movie again, God is good https://t.co/yGnMtBMdhO pic.twitter.com/eU4M4qePWu — EL MAHDl (@e7mahdi) August 15, 2025

And just like that.

Scary Movie 6 will now be one of my anticipated movies for 2026



pic.twitter.com/p1Draj9WGy https://t.co/1E6n6UJDDV — David Grimmett (@TheDGrimmett) August 15, 2025

Fans of the Scary Movie franchise have plenty of golden ideas for the next one, too.

Anna Faris Substance chicken wing NOW

Regina Hall doing the Smile face TODAY

Anna Faris M3GAN dance IMMEDIATELY

Regina Hall putting someone in a Midsommar bear STAT https://t.co/iwXgWDF3ZJ — 𝕯𝖎𝖑𝖉𝖔 𝕭𝖆𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖘 (@EmmaTolkin) August 16, 2025

Watching Anna Faris do the Weapons run into a pole will fix me https://t.co/WloYHE84ZN — They pay me in woims (@just_a_worm25) August 15, 2025

when scary movie 6 has anna faris recreate this scene pic.twitter.com/hQTmpx1SPI — Alex (@alexxmalloy) August 16, 2025

need to see them use the ‘talk to me’ hand in scary movie 6 pic.twitter.com/bOk4wBTiDn — 𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑫𝑬𝑨𝑫 𝑮𝑰𝑹𝑳 🦇 (@screamnhorror) August 17, 2025

If Scary Movie 6 doesn’t do the most obvious thing here I’m gonna scream pic.twitter.com/docQIT6VmS — Clown Prince of Comics (@Cheesymanfredo) August 16, 2025

Ultimately, it HAS to come back to Scream.

I hope Anna Faris says… “I’m Cindy fkin Campbell, of course I have a Dixie cup” in SCARY MOVIE 6. pic.twitter.com/EemejfvBYC — ໊ (@britneyvinyl) August 16, 2025

