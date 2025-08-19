Anna Faris and Regina Hall are coming back for a new “Scary Movie” and horror fans are sharing what they want to see spoofed

Scary Movie became a beloved horror spoof that sparked a franchise after its release in 2000. Marlon and Shawn Wayans wrote and starred in the film alongside Anna Faris and Regina Hall. While the brothers only returned for the sequel, Faris and Hall starred in the first four installments. In 2013, Scary Movie V hit theaters with a whole new cast and seemingly marked the end of the franchise.
Now, after 12 years, Scary Movie 6 is finally in the works with the Wayans, Faris, and Hall returning.
Who is involved in Scary Movie 6?
Earlier this week, Deadline reported that the Wayans will co-write the project with Rick Alvarez, who served as a co-executive producer on Scary Movie 2. Keenen Ivory Wayans, who directed the first two films, is also working on the script with his brothers. A Haunted House director, Michael Tiddes, will helm the project.
Faris and Hall issued a statement, expressing their excitement to return as their beloved characters, Cindy and Brenda.
“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again).”
In the nearly 20 years since they starred in Scary Movie 4, Faris and Hall have worked on various projects. Faris has starred in films such as Smiley Face, The House Bunny, What’s Your Number?, and the sitcom Moms.
Meanwhile, Hall could be seen in Think Like a Man, Girl’s Trip, Support the Girls, Nine Perfect Strangers, and more. She’s also appearing in Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming film, One Battle After Another.
Fans share what they’d like to see in the next installment
Naturally, Scary Movie fans are thrilled about the news. They’ve taken to social media to celebrate Faris and Hall’s returns, and share what they’re hoping to see in Scary Movie VI.
The hype is real.
Fans of the Scary Movie franchise have plenty of golden ideas for the next one, too.
Ultimately, it HAS to come back to Scream.
