“Never stop dancing”: Andy Richter is currently enjoying a renaissance on “Dancing With The Stars”

The current season of Dancing with the Stars has everyone talking. The line-up of famous faces is extra exciting this time around as the show puts some beloved folks back in the spotlight. Comedian Andy Richter especially seems to be enjoying his renaissance.

Best known as Conan O’Brien’s sidekick on Late Night and The Tonight Show, Richter has made it to week six on this season of Dancing with the Stars. He’s competing against The Traitors winner Dylan Efron, Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel, The Parent Trap legend Elaine Hendrix, Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, and more.

Many clips of Richter on the show are making the rounds on social media, and fans are loving his positive attitude.

Andy Richter – “I have not felt this loved!”



We need to protect this man and vote him through!! 🥲♥️🥲 #DWTS #DWTS34 pic.twitter.com/SDn2dGZIkW — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) October 1, 2025

Fans react to Andy Richter on Dancing with the Stars

People are loving Andy Rickter on Dancing with the Stars for a number of reasons. They genuinely enjoy watching him dance, because it’s clear he’s getting a lot of joy out of the process. They are also in love with his positivity, which is something you don’t see a lot of in 2025.

Here are some reactions to his dancing:

i for one am happy to have the opportunity to watch andy richter dance poorly but jubilantly one more time again next week pic.twitter.com/nyN8Urlciv — lanie (@lanielaniela) October 15, 2025

ANDY RICHTER WILL NEVER STOP DANCING #DWTS pic.twitter.com/mrN00aDEIU — John Sartori (@JohnSartoriTV) October 15, 2025

I’ve never watched #DWTS live (I usually look for the good dances after — also I don’t love ballroom)….



But they got my attention with Andy Richter! pic.twitter.com/zkuBawerEs — Laura Bedrossian (@LauraBedrossian) October 8, 2025

And some posts about his optimistic nature:

Andy Richter beautiful.

Andy Richter fun

Andy Richter gorgeous

Andy Richter mort

Andy Richter WHIMSICAL.



STOP HATING HIM WHEN WE GOT EVIL PEOPLE STILL THERE. #dwts. pic.twitter.com/KiMXTiAWfg — faz(bear). (@coreycuntingham) October 8, 2025

Why did Andy Richter smiling into the camera during a #Hozier yell just make me cry #DWTS pic.twitter.com/VRgsGHqLS5 — Rebecca Forman (@rebeccajforman) October 1, 2025

Meanwhile, many people are showing up to vote for the “wholesome” comedian:

I’m here for one reason and one reason only. It’s to support the wholesome joy that is Andy Richter. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/D3wXAOQgmT — Madison (@MadisonCrossley) October 8, 2025

I spam vote for Andy Richter every single week when watching #DWTS with my wife and I won’t be stopping pic.twitter.com/UUfqeZbaxw — Ryan (@ryanbnineteen) October 15, 2025

i’m not voting for andy richter because i “feel bad” for him, i’m voting for him because he’s what this show is supposed to be about. it’s amazing to see so much talent for this season but he truly represents what #dwts is at its core. i’m so happy to be able to see him next week — Hey. It bill. (@freudlied) October 1, 2025

The love is real:

In conclusion:

everyone needs to vote for andy richter on dwts RIGHT NEOWWWWW pic.twitter.com/Ab4xzUeYKZ — eddie diaz enjoyer (@velvet_lilacs) October 15, 2025

