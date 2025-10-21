“Never stop dancing”: Andy Richter is currently enjoying a renaissance on “Dancing With The Stars”

The current season of Dancing with the Stars has everyone talking. The line-up of famous faces is extra exciting this time around as the show puts some beloved folks back in the spotlight. Comedian Andy Richter especially seems to be enjoying his renaissance.
Best known as Conan O’Brien’s sidekick on Late Night and The Tonight Show, Richter has made it to week six on this season of Dancing with the Stars. He’s competing against The Traitors winner Dylan Efron, Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel, The Parent Trap legend Elaine Hendrix, Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, and more.
Many clips of Richter on the show are making the rounds on social media, and fans are loving his positive attitude.
Fans react to Andy Richter on Dancing with the Stars
People are loving Andy Rickter on Dancing with the Stars for a number of reasons. They genuinely enjoy watching him dance, because it’s clear he’s getting a lot of joy out of the process. They are also in love with his positivity, which is something you don’t see a lot of in 2025.
Here are some reactions to his dancing:
And some posts about his optimistic nature:
Meanwhile, many people are showing up to vote for the “wholesome” comedian:
The love is real:
In conclusion:
