“I wanted to keep it real”: Amy Schumer just dropped a new photo and suddenly everyone’s talking about her legs

Over the weekend, actress and comedian Amy Schumer shared a photo from a Las Vegas trip that sent Instagram into a frenzy over her noticeably slimmer figure and “legs for days.”

Schumer shared the group photo on Instagram, where she wore a black mini dress and heels, standing alongside producer Alex Saks and actress Jillian Bell. The caption overlay on the image posted to her Stories read, “Don’t call it a comeback.”

Amy Schumer talks about her health journey

Schumer has discussed her health choices openly in recent years. She previously explained that she had struggled with Wegovy, another name for Ozempic, three years ago. The actress said the side effects left her sick.

She also shared that it left her “bedridden” with nausea, before sharing how her experience with Mounjaro, another weight loss drug, had been very different.

“Mounjaro’s been great…I’m having a really good experience, so I wanted to keep it real with you about that,” she said in an Instagram video in March. In addition, Schumer noted improvements in her energy and overall well-being.

“My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy,” she explained.

Her health journey extended beyond medication. In August, she underwent spinal surgery after years of back pain caused by a surfing injury. She even posted a photo with a walker, joking, “It’s a short recovery and when I’m feeling better I will buy a bra!” Her recent Las Vegas trip, therefore, marked both a recovery milestone and a confidence boost.

Reactions on social media

Almost as soon as she posted the Las Vegas photo, Instagram users highlighted one feature: her legs. Television personality Margaret Josephs commented, “Ok legs for days!!🔥❤️” Isla Fisher added, “Those legs ❤️❤️❤️,” while Selma Blair simply wrote, “Leggggggs.” Meanwhile, Kathy Griffin teased, “I’m so pissed about your legs, I can barely talk to you. 😍”

Comedian Pete Burdette wrote, “Look amazing, Amy! 😮😍” and skincare pro Georgia Louise demanded, “AMY.. legs need to come out more!!!! ❤️”

Other friends joined the chorus. Amy Sedaris praised her, writing, “You look incredible. Look at those pins!!! #miumiu Classy!!” Similarly, Bell and Saks shared emojis celebrating their friend.

Because so many focused on her appearance, Schumer eventually responded directly in the comments. “Loving the love. My legs thank you!” she wrote.

