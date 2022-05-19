If you’ve got money, here’s how to meet a sugar baby

Here’s a riddle for you. What’s ready to have fun, looking for affection, and willing to spend all over? The answer is a Sugar Daddy (or Mommy). They’ve got sugar babies on the mind and are prepared to shower them with affection. The only catch? How to meet a sugar baby they’re compatible with and can trust.

That’s where we come in. If you’ve got money and are looking to spend it on a special someone, here’s how to meet a sugar baby

What is a sugar baby?

Sugar babies are usually younger individuals who give their company in exchange for money or material goods. The company they give can take various forms — physical, emotional, mental, intimate — and is usually agreed upon before the sugar baby and their partner enter a relationship.

Most sugar babies meet their sugar daddies through a sugar dating site.

What’s so hard about meeting a sugar baby?

Meeting just any sugar baby may very well be the easy part — there aren’t many people out there that’ll turn down large sums of cash or goodies. But, meeting a trustworthy and attentive sugar baby is a whole other ballgame. It’s easy for newcomers to the lifestyle to get bogged down by positive sounding messages and seemingly interested sugar babies, but that’s where things tend to go south.

It’s also important to think about how you’re portraying yourself. In today’s digital age, there are lots of scammers posing as innocent men or or women with money looking for a sugar relationship who end up trying to take advantage of or even steal from these sugar babies. Being as verified as you can, and putting effort into the medium you use to promote yourself is key to landing a great sugar baby.

What’s required for a successful sugar relationship?

When you first start looking around, the most important thing is to make a clear list of what you want, and what you don’t. A sugar relationship can be categorized in many different ways, but in my opinion, the one that gets you to your end goal fastest is defining the type of relationship you want — sexually intimate or not sexually intimate?

Or course, there are many other important factors you’ll need to define in your sugar relationship, but starting at the sexual level is a quick way to weed out the babies you do and don’t want. Some sugar babies are looking for sexual intimacy, emotional intimacy, and monetary intimacy, while others are not. If you’re not interested in a relationship without sexual intimacy, and your sugar baby is, that relationship will be doomed from the start.

Meeting a sugar baby on Seeking

What is Seeking?

Launched in 2006, Seeking (formerly known as Seeking Arrangements) is a tried-and-true site for meeting quality sugar babies.

Many of these sugar babies have been verified and vetted, which only adds to the searcher’s peace of mind. The site has been featured on media outlets like Forbes, CNN, and the New York Times.

What kinds of relationships can I expect from Seeking?

The next thing to figure out is what you’re willing to give your sugar baby in return for their companionship. Remember that at the core of a sugar relationship lies some kind of transaction. Whether that be experience, guidance, money, gifts, or anything else that might benefit your sugar baby.

A common exchange can be found in the form of a monthly or bi-weekly allowance — a sum of money agreed upon by both parties in exchange for devotion to the sugar relationship. Some sugar babies are students simply looking for a mentor to guide them. Showing them the ways of the business or introducing them to important people may be all the compensation they’re looking for.

Other sugar babies may be more serious than most — looking for a serious, intimate relationship — possibly even looking for a live-in situation.

College fees, travel, shopping sprees, rent payments, and more are other transactional ways to shower your sugar baby with the adoration they crave.

How does the site work?

Signing up is free and easy. All you have to do is answer a three-question survey and then enter a valid email and birthdate. Pro tip: if you use a .edu email address you’ll unlock a free premium upgrade.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll choose a username (preferably one that doesn’t hint at or contain your real name) and upload a photo. You can connect your Facebook or Instagram accounts, or simply upload one from your computer.

You’ll set your location and then update your personal info. The site will ask for your height, body type, and ethnicity. It’ll also touch on your education level, current relationship status, and smoking and drinking habits.

30 day $99.95 90 day $269.85

Finding your match

Then it’ll ask you what you’re seeking. You can choose seven tags from the 28 already provided, and you can also describe exactly what you’re looking for with a max of 50 characters.

Finally, and possibly one of the most important steps to setting your profile, you’ll enter your header and about me. Many think your picture is the only thing that matters, but that’s not true. Your header is what really seals the deal. If you’ve got a header that says, for example, “Serial freezer stuffer – must like the cold”, you’re probably not gonna get a lot of hits. No matter how good-looking you are.

However, if you’ve got a strong photo and a header to match (maybe it says something like “Experienced mentor with a big heart and a big ____). You’ll be surprised at how many potential matches will flock to your post.

The about me is also important. It’s where you can define precisely what it is you want and are looking for. Here’s where you should specify whether you’re okay with a platonic relationship or not. If you’re willing to provide an allowance or prefer to show your gratitude with time, gifts, or experiences instead. Don’t be afraid to be straightforward — it’s the easiest way to ensure that you’re not wasting your time.

What happens now?

Now you browse! If you’ve got time and want to make the most of your new membership, I’d say search through the members without any filters for the first couple of days. Take time looking at profiles you think you like, and profiles you think you don’t like. This way, you’ll be able to really hone in on what you’re looking for.

Once you figure out what you think you’re looking for, try and stick with verified profiles. Don’t share personal information like your real name, social media, or financial specifics.

When meeting in person, stick to public places at first. Make sure you keep the alcohol to a minimum also to avoid any uncomfortable situations and stay cautious.

At the end of the day, finding the perfect sugar baby is a rewarding experience worth spending time on. However, the very real reality is that you are entering into a transactional relationship. Try your best to make sure no one gets duped.

