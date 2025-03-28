Several supporters of President Donald Trump’s border crackdown are furious that the White House joined the latest internet trend of using ChatGPT to convert viral or well-known images into the style of animation studio Studio Ghibli.

The offending image, posted Thursday, animated a previous picture the White House shared of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detaining a woman previously convicted of fentanyl trafficking after she re-entered the U.S. illegally.

However, even to some individuals who are supportive of the Trump administration’s strict immigration policies, the meme crossed a line.

“This is horrible leadership. I’m on board with strict borders,” blasted one critic. “But mocking them? This is embarrassing and shameful.”

“This will destroy any good will that has been earned from legitimately good work, including in immigration,” criticized another person. “The White House should be focused on broad American events and important updates. This isn’t meant to be a troll account. Even in context this is in very bad taste.”

“You can be in favor of law enforcement apprehending drug traffickers and admit this behavior from the White House is grotesque and unbecoming,” rebuked someone else.

Echoed another commenter: “I don’t like this at all. Like, not at all. Get rid of the criminals. Make our streets safer. Don’t post shit like this from the official White House account. Total fucking bushleague move. Grow up.”

“physically nauseating and indecent. i would like us to enforce the law without turning into monsters,” concluded someone else.

“This is gross. Just…stick to your jobs,” urged one commentator.

“This… this ain’t it, chief,” quipped another account.

Other users were quick to point out that the White House had all but shot itself in the foot by utilizing the animated meme format.

“Do you want to make deporting criminal illegal aliens unpopular? Because this is how you make deporting criminal illegal aliens unpopular,” remarked one conservative writer.

“by ghiblifying this woman the white house inadvertently made a previously deported felon and literal fentanyl trafficker sympathetic,” explained Pirate Wires editor-in-chief Mike Solana.

“it isn’t the fact that the white house is mocking a criminal. that’s bizarre and self-defeating (imo) but we’ve already adjusted to the new reality,” he added. “what’s happening here is this specific aesthetic is innately endearing. you can’t make me want to see a ghibli character in pain.”

Echoed another X user: “The White House somehow managed to make a convicted fentanyl trafficker look like the victim. Incredible.”

