EXCLUSIVE: Amazon pulls fake ICE windbreakers after MAGA pranksters catch Homeland Security’s eye

A fake U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) jacket that recently went viral was delisted on Amazon at the request of the Department of Homeland Security.

The jacket created a stir on social media this weekend after comedian Jason Selvig—half of the political satire duo the Good Liars—posted an interview with a Conservative Political Action Conference attendee sporting an ICE jacket.

“It’s $29.99 on Amazon,” the man, who quickly acknowledged he does not work for ICE, told Selvig. “I would recommend buying a small if you’re my size. This one’s a little too loose for my liking.”

He continued: “But yeah, if you want some entertainment, wear this and go to a Home Depot in a sanctuary city like where I live right now, Washington D.C., and you’ll see all the illegals—not all of them—but you can maybe see a lot of them start to run away, and you feel like a group fitness instructor. It’s really good.”

The clip of the interview, which garnered millions of views, divided right-wingers—with some cautioning against impersonating law enforcement and others pledging to purchase the fake ICE jacket.

“I might try this!” commented one person on the video.

“I cannot wait to buy one of these jackets,” commented someone else.

As the video spread online, sales of the jacket reportedly shot up, becoming the top best seller in men’s novelty jackets & coats, according to NBC News.

While the CPAC interview brought a spotlight to the fake jacket shenanigans, it’s not the first time the ICE apparel has gone viral.

The jacket first caught the internet’s attention when what appears to be the same conservative attended a protest against DOGE cuts sporting the ICE jacket.

And according to CNN, individuals in at least three states have recently been arrested for impersonating ICE officers.

That includes Sean-Michael Johnson, 33, of South Carolina, who was charged with kidnapping and impersonating a police officer after allegedly detaining a group of Latino men; and a Temple University student who allegedly impersonated ICE on campus.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and agents are highly trained and dedicated professionals who are sworn to uphold the law, protect the American people and support U.S. national security interests,” ICE said in a statement to CNN. “ICE strongly condemns the impersonation of its officers or agents.”

But those wishing to recreate the prank are out of luck. The ICE jacket has been taken down from Amazon.

The link to purchase is dead, though a screen grab of the former web page shows that it was available in both black and navy.

Random reminder that ICE jackets are sold on Amazon for $35. This shouldn’t be allowed given the trauma surrounding immigration and false arrests. pic.twitter.com/CaObUTrlRl — L. ⚜️🇿🇦 (@chreyonce) February 24, 2025

Other items from the same brand, The Goozler, available for sale on Amazon include hats adorned with phrases like “show me your titties” and “I pee in pools.”

Amazon says the jacket was removed because Homeland Security notified the company that the product infringed on the agency’s intellectual property.

On a web page dedicated to intellectual property rights and reporting violations, the online retailer states: “Amazon is dedicated to ensuring that goods do not violate or infringe a Rights Owner’s intellectual property.”

Homeland Security publicly lists dozens of terms and designs that fall under either common law trademark rights or trademark registration. Those restricted terms include both “ICE US OFFICER design mark” and “ICE word mark.”

“No use may be made of these marks without the permission of the Department acquired in accordance with the procedures of this notice,” the agency states.

Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Dot.

