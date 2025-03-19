GOP candidate Valentina Gomez’s migrant execution post limited on X for ‘violent speech’

X is limiting the visibility of a controversial post in which Texas Republican congressional candidate Valentina Gomez advocated for executions in lieu of deportations.

“This is cheaper than deportation,” Gomez wrote on Sunday, along with an image of her shooting a dummy tied to a chair.

This is cheaper than deportation pic.twitter.com/kXNGSJcdnm — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) March 17, 2025

Her post came in response to Vice President JD Vance defending the White House’s decision to defy a judge’s order to turn around two planes deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members.

“There were violent criminals and rapists in our country,” Vance wrote. “Democrats fought to keep them here. President Trump deported them.”

Gomez’s execution-style shot was taken from a video she posted in December calling for “public executions for any illegal that rapes or kills an American.”

Gomez first rose to internet prominence for viral, inflammatory posts made during her unsuccessful campaign to be Missouri’s secretary of state, including frequently bashing people for being “weak and gay” and posting anti-LGBTQ slurs.

Gomez lost the Republican primary for that race in August. She announced her intention to run for Congress in December. And she is no stranger to getting into hot water for her social media activity.

Meta booted Gomez off Instagram in September. She has also previously complained about X demonetizing her account and has had slur-filled posts restricted by X in the past.

Now, X is again reining in Gomez’s activity by limiting the spread of the execution-style photo.

“Visibility limited: this Post may violate X’s rules against Violent Speech,” a new tag added to the post reads. “Users can no longer share, save, or like the post.”

The change in visibility appears to have been implemented on Tuesday—two days after it was originally posted and had already racked up millions of views.

The change is in line with X’s handling of Gomez’s original video, which was likewise limited due to violent speech.

However, Gomez has frequently shared the still photo in replies without issue until now, where a Community Note added to the most recent post on Tuesday states: “This post is in violation of X’s policy against violence, including but not limited to wishing harm on others.”

