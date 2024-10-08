In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which left almost 230 people dead and others stranded, government and private helicopters have been flying over the affected states to bring aid and rescue survivors.

Featured Video

But now, unmarked helicopters hovering over donation and aid sites in North Carolina yesterday are frightening people and stoking conspiracies from an already inflamed population.

Videos posted on TikTok yesterday and Monday show the unmarked helicopters nearly landing at donation sites in North Carolina. The wind created by one of the helicopters damaged a donation site and sent supplies and a tent flying in the air, according to one of the videos.

“An unmarked helicopter flew in and attempted to destroy the distrubution [sic] area that was set up by locals for locals,” TikToker Josh Thomas wrote in his video’s caption, posted yesterady. “Local PD didn’t know about [the helicopter] after they responded to the scene shortly after.”

Advertisement

Thomas said the incident occurred in Burnsville.

#northcarolina #greenberet #conspirancytheory #truth #disaster #sar ♬ A Storm Is Coming – Tommee Profitt & Liv Ash @joshuat_89 This eveninf st approximately 7:18 in Burnsvile NC an unmarked helicopter flew in and attempted to destroy the distrubution area that was set up by locals for locals while I was conducting a K9 Security Roundtihe majority ofall our security teams were off site re-supplying helos at the DESIGNSTED H/ZOne. THIS.WAs site NOT ONE OF OUR HELOS! This was about 45 minutes after 2 unmarked black suvs and a sidelo pyside did a slow role at the entrance of our parking lot and left. Local pd didn’t know about them after they responded to the scene shortly afteros the helo left. It was UNMARKED and it is illegal to fly unmarked helocopters. But we know SFVAS can and does and we know some privage contractors do (not sure the legalities on that though)…. So who were they? Why were they here? Why were they masked up? Ive done plenty of helo ops with Coast Guard helos and i know a practiced rotor wash when I see it and our pilots never masked up this way. #hurricanehelene

A woman named Jaylynn posted a similar video, which she said shows an unmarked helicopter circling a donation site, nearly landing, and then flying away. She also said no one was injured.

#northcarolina #breaking #breakingnews ♬ original sound – Jaylynn @jaylynnliv This helicopter circled around at one of the donation sites and then came down low and then left immediately. The helicopter had no tail number and nothing on the helicopter. Thankfully no one was injured but authorities are looking into this. #hurricanehelene

Advertisement

Another aid distribution site was affected, as seen in a TikTok posted by user @ezenuff007. In the TikTok, a helicopter flies low to a distribution site in a parking lot and supplies and items start swirling in the air. Then, the helicopter flies away.

“That helicopter just came around here and kicked up everything,” @enenuff007 says in his TikTok. “That was crazy.”

The videos came as distrust in the federal government’s response to the hurricane percolates online: Since Helene tore through the Southeast, conspiracy theories have exploded, from the assertion that President Joe Biden is denying the six affected states the aid they need to recover to the claim that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is more focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion rather than helping Americans who need assistance.

Advertisement

Social media sites have filled also up with tales of FEMA confiscating and refusing to distribute aid.

Now, these helicopters have prompted further fears that the government—for unknown reasons—is trying to sabotage any effort to aid victims.

“i cannot fathom as to why this is happening,” wrote one commenter, summing up the fear and confusion the events have caused.

“This is fucked. like we need any more proof our government is against us,” wrote another.

Advertisement

Others, though, pushed back, saying the videos were doing more harm than good.

“Yall are not in the helo. You’re not the pilot. You have no idea what’s going on. Stop this foolishness,” wrote one.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.