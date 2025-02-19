Anti-DEI advocates online are pointing to an old image of an all-female Endeavor Air crew as evidence that diversity pushes were behind Monday’s crash landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Dramatic footage shows the Delta flight, operated by its subsidiary Endeavor Air, flipping upside down and catching fire upon landing. All 80 people aboard survived, though 21 were injured.

As of Wednesday, Delta says that only one person remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Little information has been released about the crew, other than Delta CEO Ed Bastian stating its crew was experienced.

“There is one level of safety at Delta,” Bastian said. “All these pilots train for these conditions.”

But that hasn’t stopped critics of diversity, equity, and inclusion measures from accusing the airline of prioritizing gender diversity over safety.

A resurfaced photo from 2022 of an all-female Endeavor Air crew is fueling the claims—despite the lack of information about the cause of the crash landing.

“Buckle up ladies and gentlemen, your flight is unmanned today. #girlpower,” reads the caption of the old post from the Delta subsidiary.

“Glass ceiling shattered. Literally,” snarked one prominent right-wing X account in response to the old image.

Another account jokingly flipped the image to mimic the Toronto airport landing.

“Really really buckle up!” quipped someone else.

“Be careful with your hires before your company goes belly up,” another person joked.

Others floated misleading tropes about women’s vehicular operating abilities, with one person swiping: “I’ve seen plenty of women flip cars over (texting and driving, driving into a ditch, taking corners way too fast, etc.) But to flip over an entire passenger aircraft? That is girl power on a level previously thought impossible.”

But not everyone was convinced.

“This pic is from 2022? I don’t see the relevance,” commented someone else.

