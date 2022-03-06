‘My dog can’t understand why we live underground’: Ukrainian TikToker shows ‘typical day in a bomb shelter’

A Ukrainian TikToker has utilized a viral trend to document a day in her life in an underground bomb shelter amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Set to the trending sound of “Che La Luna” by Louis Prima, the video has skyrocketed to nearly 15 million views.

User @valerisssh, who goes by Valerisssh on the platform, has previously made videos showing the damage done in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. Her video, posted about a week after the initial invasion, shows her new daily life in a Ukrainian bomb shelter as Russian shells continue to rain down across the country.

In the TikTok, Valerisssh showed aspects of life in the bunker. She filmed herself using a heat gun as a hair dryer, her dog’s permanently confused expressions, and time spent pestering her parents as any young person would.

She also took a trip outside to retrieve plates and cutlery from her home to bring back to the shelter. Valerisssh filmed the city’s damaged buildings on her walk back.

The video has garnered 2 million likes, as users from all over the world leave messages of support and admiration at her ability to find humor from the bomb shelter.

“The way you manage to be so funny despite going thru chaos,” @nikitadumptruck said.

“Stay strong , much love and much more luck from germany. we all stand with you ukraines,” @miss_medusx commented.

“Thank you for sharing your situation with humor and truth, the world is praying for you –from New York, USA. Stay safe,” @floundersauce added

Many users noted there seems to be a universal humor for Gen Z that spans the globe.

“So gen z really the same everywhere huh lol,” said @nordicdad.

“Gen Z is built different! You made me smile stay safe!,” added @ape_alice.

Valerisssh is one of several young Ukrainians that have taken to the internet to show the impact of the invasion on their daily lives. The Daily Dot previously reported on another TikToker who showed a day in the life during war.

Chernihiv has experienced a number of intense attacks this week. A Russian plane was shot down on the edge of the city on Saturday, according to CNN. The outlet also reported that 18 people had been killed between Friday and Saturday morning, bringing the reported death toll up from previous reports.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via Instagram direct message.

