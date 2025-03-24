Trump rages over ‘distorted’ self-portrait in Colorado—that his supporters paid for

President Donald Trump is fuming over a portrait of himself in Colorado’s Capitol building that he says was “purposefully distorted.”

In a post to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump shared a picture of the painting while laying the blame on both the artist and “Radical Left” Gov. Jared Polis (D).

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” Trump wrote. “The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older.”

The president went on to allege that countless supporters of his had inundated Colorado’s state government with complaints before demanding that Polis take the portrait down.

“In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain,” Trump added. “In fact, they are actually angry about it! I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down. Jared should be ashamed of himself!”

Trump supporters appeared to agree and flooded his replies with lavish praise.

“I agree, BEST PRESIDENT TRUMP,” said Reed Cooper, an employee of the right-wing media outlet DC Enquirer. “I would actually say it’s near impossible to accurately capture your powerful, impressive, and God sent appearance. God bless you, Best President EVER!”

Critics of the president found the president’s anger and vanity humorous, but also conceded that the portrait was “objectively bad.”

“Absolutely dying,” MSNBC contributor Sam Stein wrote. “Both that Trump is so clearly bothered by this that he couldn’t resist posting about, and at how objectively bad the portrait is.”

In response to the president’s commentary, a spokesperson for the governor’s office told 9News Denver that Polis was “surprised to learn the President of the United States is an aficionado of our Colorado State Capitol and its artwork.”

“We appreciate the President and everyone’s interest in our capitol building and are always looking for any opportunity to improve our visitor experience,” the spokesperson added.

Yet, as is often the case, the president’s anger is based on social media rumors and inaccurate information. It turns out that neither Polis nor Democrats had anything to do with the portrait.

Not only that, the portrait has been in Colorado’s Capitol since 2019.

A Republican politician at the time launched a GoFundMe for the portrait after a local organization that normally raised funds for such imagery said it had received $0 in donations for a Trump painting.

But those conservatives only opted to raise the funds after an activist group snuck in an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and placed it in the spot where Trump’s portrait was supposed to be.

Trump’s Colorado portrait was a Republican initiative FIVE years ago, It had nothing to do with the governor.



It remains unclear whether Trump has figured out the actual history of his portrait since his Sunday tirade.

