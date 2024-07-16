RFK Jr.’s son leaks video of father’s post-assassination attempt call with Trump

A video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaking on the phone with former President Donald Trump in the wake of Saturday’s assassination attempt was leaked on X by Kennedy’s son Bobby this morning.

The video shows Kennedy and Trump discussing vaccines and Trump asking Kennedy to possibly do an event with his presidential campaign. Kennedy is running as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

After the video was shared, Kennedy tweeted it was recorded by an in-house videographer and should not have been taped. He also said he was “mortified” it was shared and apologized to Trump.

Kennedy’s son has also since deleted the video.

In the video, which was reposted on X by many users, Trump is heard over the phone saying to Kennedy that he agrees with his views on vaccines. Though Kennedy now claims he is not against vaccines, he has been vocal with his anti-vaccine views in the past.

Trump after the assassination attempt discussed how he agrees with RFK Jr. on vaccines:



“I agree with you, man. Something's wrong with that whole system, and it's the doctors you find.



Remember I said I want to do small doses. Small doses. When you feed a baby, Bobby, a… pic.twitter.com/gDpYUuNTjQ — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) July 16, 2024

Trump tells Kennedy that “something’s wrong” with the U.S.’s vaccine system and that he wants to do “small doses” of vaccines.

“When you feed a baby, Bobby, a vaccination, there’s like 38 different vaccines. And it looks like it’s meant for a horse, not a, you know, 10 pound or 20 pound baby,” Trump said to Kennedy, echoing a claim he’s made in the past. “And then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically—I’ve seen it too many times. And then you hear that it doesn’t have an impact.”

Trump then tells Kennedy he would “love” him to “do something,” seemingly with Trump’s campaign, which he said would be “so big” for Kennedy.

“We’re gonna win. We’re way ahead of the guy,” Trump said of Biden.

Trump also touched on his phone call with President Joe Biden after a lone shooter nearly killed the former president on Saturday.

“It was very nice, actually,” Trump said. “He called me, he said, ‘How did you choose to move to the right?’”

Shortly after the video was leaked, Kennedy tweeted an apology to Trump.

“When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately,” Kennedy said. “I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president.”

When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 16, 2024

In May, Trump called Kennedy a “fake anti-vaxxer” while touting his personal views on not mandating the COVID-19 vaccine in schools.

Yesterday, Politico reported that the two met in Milwaukee, where Trump sought an endorsement from Kennedy, who then said he would not be dropping out of the race.

