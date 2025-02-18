‘Go woke, stay afloat’: Trump’s anti-DEI push blamed for string of recent plane crashes

In the wake of another shocking plane crash, people online are calling to bring back DEI, blaming the recent disasters on the Trump administration’s public efforts to remove the practice from government agencies like the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In the weeks since President Donald Trump took office, plane crashes have dominated the headlines.

At the end of January, an American Airlines passenger plane and a helicopter collided in the skies above Washington, D.C., killing 67 people.

Yesterday, a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis crashed and flipped while landing in Toronto.

No passengers died, but videos show flames shooting out of the aircraft.

The Big Four airlines weren’t the only ones to experience disasters: a medical jet crashed in Philadelphia and a passenger plane in Alaska went down, with fatalities in each.

At a press conference following the D.C. crash, Trump blamed lower standards of hiring for air traffic controllers during previous Democratic administrations to fulfill diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Criticizing the FAA’s DEI hiring practices, Trump said, “We have to have our smartest people [as air traffic controllers]. It doesn’t matter what they look like, how they speak, who they are.”

Trump went on to condemn the FAA for its efforts to hire more people with severe disabilities.

“I don’t think so,” he said.

Yet, with plane crashes still occurring after axing DEI practices, critics joked the only solution is to bring back those very same practices. expressing their concerns over entering planes that don’t comply with DEI.

One X user wrote, “The plane stuff is freaking me out. I refuse to board a non-woke flight. I want to see at least 3 genders in the cockpit.”

In another post, one user demanded that a solo polyamorous hijabi amputee who went viral in November 2024 as a woke joke be the one to chart their planes.

“If they aren’t the pilot I’m not flying,” one user commented.

If they aren’t the pilot I’m not fucking flying https://t.co/mNbzhEYoS9 — mikey reid (@mrmikeyreid) February 18, 2025

“So all these plane crashes are happening under the direction of a white man okay?” one person wrote. “I just want this on the record. Okay?”

The rise in plane crashes is even sparking a fear of flying. One person suggested they might convert to Christianity before their flights in order to prevent further crashes.

Users also praised the previous Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for keeping planes afloat through wokeness.

One such post featured a superimposed image of Buttigieg keeping a plane upright.

At this rate, I may actually have to make this my twitter banner. pic.twitter.com/Tvee3tRvaM — Joe (@electionsjoe) February 17, 2025

“Go Woke, Stay Afloat, it said. ”

