One prescient poster predicted Trump would tell Americans to buy chickens to deal with rising egg prices

A user on X is feeling vindicated after correctly predicting that Americans would be asked to purchase chickens under the Trump administration.

In a post from November, user Nicky Frank weighed in on the ever-increasing price of eggs by suggesting that Trump would likely shift the responsibility onto consumers.

“It’ll be funny when Trump tells people they should buy their own chickens,” Frank said.

It’ll be funny when Trump tells people they should buy their own chickens — Nicky Frank (@NickyFrank30) November 23, 2024

And this week, that prediction came true. During an appearance on Fox News, Brooke Rollins, who is serving as Trump’s Secretary of Agriculture, pointed to backyard chickens when asked about the price of eggs.

Frank was quick to triumphantly share a screenshot of his November tweet before claiming that such an encouragement during a bird flu outbreak was unwise.

“Anyway my neighbors in Maine had chickens and they died of bird flu, so, my follow up question to Brook is ‘are you the dumbest c*** Trump hired or is that still Kristi Noem?’” he asked.

While numerous factors affect the price of eggs, the current avian influenza outbreak, which began before Trump took office, led to over 160 million chickens, turkeys, geese, and other birds being euthanized. The mass-culling of egg-laying chickens has contributed to skyrocketing prices.

Trump supporters, who long claimed that egg prices would drop once President Joe Biden left office, argue that the outbreak and bird deaths were all part of a sinister plot to ruin Trump’s presidency.

Not only that, egg heists across the country have been labeled by conservatives as liberal-led “false flag attacks” aimed at driving up prices further, despite no evidence whatsoever to back up the claims.

In response to Rollins’ remarks, users on X noted that raising chickens isn’t a viable solution for the vast majority of Americans.

“54% of Americans live in single-family homes they own. That means ~half the country is either going to be in multi-unit with no yard, or may have a landlord that won’t allow chickens,” one user said. “Of the single family homeowners, many live in an HOA or municipality that won’t allow chickens.”

“Something tells me she never cleaned a chicken coop in her entire life,” another user said. “And in any case, chickens can be obnoxiously loud and stinky. Getting chickens is not good when you have neighbors.”

“And buy a cow when the milk prices soar… plant wheat when the bread prices soar,” a third commenter said. “Perfect solution. Thanks Sec. Rollins!”

Egg prices, according to the Department of Agriculture, have surged from $3.42 for a dozen in mid-January to $8.03 in late February.

