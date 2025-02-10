Senate Democrats unveiled a new whistleblower portal on Monday in hopes of holding President Donald Trump “accountable”—but it’s already being relentlessly trolled.

According to the submission form, individuals can make complaints about retaliation, fraud, criminal activity, and more.

“Today, I’m calling on our brave public servants: I’m launching a new portal for anyone who wants to expose corruption, abuses of power, and threats to public safety with the legal protections of being a whistleblower,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) stated Monday morning.

But the portal is already attracting some unwanted reports.

Almost as soon as the whistleblower initiative was posted by Schumer, right-wingers were quick to inundate the announcement with trolling responses.

“I just submitted a complaint against the Senate on behalf of TPWTMB better known as ‘The People Want Their Money Back’,” one person replied, along with a screenshot of a draft complaint claiming the federal government is spending money “in obscene ways on projects that are antithetical to our constitution.”

I just submitted a complaint against the Senate on behalf of TPWTMB better known as ‘The People Want Their Money Back’. pic.twitter.com/bWofA1gKqg — Lady Liberty (@WeDidItOnce) February 10, 2025

Another critic posted an image of his complaint—which accused Democrats of “wasting mine and everyone else’s time” with the portal.

“You are trying to derail things you cannot stop,” he continued. “The American people voted for a mandate. Clearly your party message does not resonate.”

“I’m reporting USAID and FEMA,” pledged someone else, highlighting agencies Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative recently targeted.

“Im reporting ALL DEMOCRATS,” added another.

“Thanks…reported,” stated one person who had the same idea and used the portal to report “Senate Democrats.”

“I’ll be reporting you for corruption and treason,” commented another X user.

“You know what to do… let’s do it! Overload this system and make your voice heard,” encouraged another right-winger. “We are no longer willing to take the abuse by these gaslighting yahoos!”

However, right-wingers weren’t the only ones trolling. Liberals, who have found the party’s initial response to President Donald Trump’s second term somewhat lacking, also flagged the portal as a waste of time.

